A Good Person: Eye and ear-catching Florence Pugh let down by predictable plotting

A Good Person (R16, 128mins) Directed by Zach Braff ***

Hot on the heels of her impressive performances in Don’t Worry Darling and The Wonder, Florence Pugh offers more evidence of why she might just be the finest actor of her generation in this intriguing, but flawed family drama.

In fact, writer-director and former Pugh beau Zach Braff’s somewhat languid tale of regret and recrimination even provides a showcase for two more strings to the English thespian’s ever-burgeoning bow – her singing ability and piano-playing skills.

When we first meet her “moderate-to-severe psoriasis” alleviating drug rep Allison, she’s singing up a storm and tinkling the ivories at her own engagement party.

While admitting to being “way too drunk to be singing in front of people”, she just wants to express her joy for the love and support of her “sweet fiance” Nathan (Chinaza Uche). It’s a sentiment he clearly shares, as he tells her, “every memory I have that I cherish has you in it”.

ITN

However, it will prove to be one of the last happy nights they spend together. An accident while out wedding dress shopping leaves Allison badly injured and Nathan’s sister and brother-in-law dead.

A year later, we find her living with her mother Diane (Molly Shannon), cutting her own hair, buying mail-order ankle weights and hooked on Oxycontin.

As the quartet of doctors she’s been cycling between attempt to cut her off from the pills, Allison resorts to increasingly desperate measures to get her fix.

But, after hitting a new low, she decides to seek help by attending a local “support meeting”. What she’s not prepared for though, is coming face-to-face to the one man who blamed her for the traumatic events 12 months prior – Nathan’s father Daniel (Morgan Freeman).

Supplied

Left struggling to look after his daughter’s increasingly truculent and rebellious teen Ryan (Celeste O’Connor), the former policeman and alcoholic has felt the temptation to drink his stresses away once more. However, even though forgiving Allison isn’t high on his agenda, looking at her now, as she tentatively tries to escape a truly awkward conversation, he knows he can’t let her just leave.

Insisting that this meeting has the best snacks, he has an easy answer for her confession that she doesn’t “want to be anywhere”.

“Then you’ve come to the right place.”

Supplied

Like his previous two tales as a writer-director – 2004’s Garden State and 2014’s Wish I Was Here – A Good Person is an intimate drama that refreshingly doesn’t offer any easy answers. It depicts people in pain, haunted by past events and trapped in cycles of blame and guilt. That said, it’s not completely maudlin in tone, Pugh and Freeman’s natural charisma (and some sharp one-liners) ensuring some levity and light.

But the bookending use of a portentous and a touch pretentious Freeman voice-over (such a staple of his ‘90s and noughties movies) and the rather predictable action (you can almost see the seams in the screenplay as it contrives to bring everyone together for an inevitable confrontation) make the whole premise feel decidedly dated and less compelling than Pugh’s eye and ear-catching performance truly deserves.

