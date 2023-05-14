The Great British Bake Off's Extra Slice is a sweet end-of-weekend viewing treat

One of the great joys of The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice are the cake comparisons.

REVIEW: For those who find the main course a little too stodgy, or for whom one-hour of The Great British Bake Off simply isn’t filling enough, then An Extra Slice (Sundays from May 13, 6pm, TVNZ 2, as well as available on demand at TVNZ+) is likely to be the perfect sweet treat to send you into the working week in a good mood.

Having moved, along with the big show, from its traditional Prime home, this hilarious companion series is a fast-paced panel show-cum-fan service that recaps the action, takes a look behind the scenes and generally gently takes the mickey out of everyone involved in the production – from Bake Off hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas to the contestants and “that tipsy posh woman and bronze man who are always staring” at them (aka judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood).

Each episode sees the adroitly acerbic Jo Brand joined by the smartly dressed and opinionated Tom Allen and a trio of celebrity guests (this week’s opening installment features DJ Melvin Odoom, comedian Roisin Conaty and Junior Bake Off host Harry Hill) dissect the week’s three challenges, pick out their favourite moments and assess the prospects of those remaining in the running for the title.

When asked what they were most hoping for out of this 13th season, Odoom plumped for “apple strudel”, Conarty jokingly desired ‘betrayal and dastardly behaviour”, while Hill suggested the format needed mixing up: “Perhaps you could divide the teams in two – release a crocodile into one group and make the others bake on ice.”

Much was made – as had been in the Bake Off opener itself – of Leith’s love of a tipple tucked into a bake, while one contestant’s assessment that being on the show was “like being hit by a bus…but in a good way” caused much mirth. Allen cheekily suggested that the judges had asked the bakers to make a replica of their houses “so they can case the joints” and everyone had a hearty laugh at West Country contender Carole’s instantly-evaporating assertion that, “who doesn’t like coffee and walnuts?…Unless you don’t like coffee, or are allergic to nuts”.

Supplied Tom Allen and Jo Brand are the regular fixtures on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

Highly formatted and with a “Brand” built on in-jokes and in-studio audience participation, the true highlights of Extra Slice really come away from the arch-analysis of the parent programme.

Side-by-side comparisons of home-viewer creations and their inspirations never fail to raise a titter, while Allen and his whisk-o-phone witheringly assess the wonderful and weird bakes that the studio audience have brought along with them (I note none of the celebs seem to attempt to taste them any more, compared to earlier seasons where the panel could expect a fair number of samples).

GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF Tom Allen can't resist a little light banter with the in-studio audience on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

He’s in particularly cutting form this time around, forcing someone to eat their companion’s budget sweetcorn cake, berating a chef with his own catering company for producing a substandard offering and Carry-ing On relentlessly when a woman with an Eastern European accent segued from her Pina Colada-inspired Tiki cake to talking about her “raspberry bush”.

“My neighbours see it constantly, but I tell them not to touch it,” she proudly proclaims, while he mugs shamelessly in a way that Sid James would be proud of

Yes, sometimes the humour may veer a little too much towards schoolboy, but if you’re after a little light relief before the week, then Extra Slice will more than satisfy.

The latest season of The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice will debut tonight, Sunday, May 13, at 6pm on TVNZ 2. Episodes will also be available to stream at TVNZ+.