Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie: An endlessly inventive, entertaining, enlightening, emotional look at an incurable optimist

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (M, 94mins) Directed by Davis Guggenheim *****

“My world is getting smaller. If I’m here 20 years from now, I’ll either be cured, or a pickle.”

As his book titles have suggested, it’s the “incurable optimism”, subversive humour and frank honesty of 1980s and ‘90s Hollywood star Michael J. Fox in the face of a progressive, degenerative, incurable disease that has really struck a chord with people around the globe.

It also makes this endlessly inventive, entertaining, enlightening and yes, emotional documentary one of the year’s must-see movies.

Director David Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, He Called Me Malala) has meticulously crafted, but with a pitch-perfectly light touch, a potent combination of archival footage and modern-day interviews that help drive a dual narrative of the Edmonton-born actor’s rise to becoming the boy prince of Hollywood (“I was bigger than bubblegum,” he laughs) and, as he puts it, “the cosmic price he’s paid for that success”.

Particularly striking and effective is the extensive use of clips from Fox’s film and TV projects (everything from Family Ties to Spin City and The Secret of My Success to The Hard Way) to covey emotion and reflect, particularly visually, the stories and feelings Fox is also projecting via voice-over.

Yes, inspired by his four best-selling memoirs (particularly 2020’s No Time Like the Future : An Optimist Considers Mortality), this is very much his story in his own words.

Supplied Michael J. Fox has been married to fellow actor Tracy Pollan for almost 35 years.

You’ll learn how his greatest skill as a child was his ability to run away from any potential bully, how his parents supported the budding thespian’s desire to shift to the bright lights, big city of Tinseltown (“If you’re going to be a lumberjack, you may way as well go to the forest,” his Dad apparently said) and how he was so ill-equipped to live on his own in the early years there that, “I washed my hair with Palmolive and my dishes with Head and Shoulders” and “Ronald McDonald was my exclusive nutritionist”, before money became so tight that he lived off jam packets and sold off his sectional couch section-by-section.

Of course, there are plenty of pre-production and on-set anecdotes about his time on his big break – the TV sitcom Family Ties – and especially those crazy three-and-a-half months when he survived on very little sleep as he “moonlighted” as the replacement star for a little time-travel comedy called Back to the Future.

STUFF Once known as the Prince of Hollywood, Apple TV+'s new documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie should inspire you to seek out some of his greatest big-screen performances.

However, it’s his candidness about his struggle to handle the resulting fame, his confusion as to what was happening to his body when his pinkie first became “auto-animated” and the lengths he went to try to keep it under control – and a secret – so he could continue his career, that provide the greatest pull and most-engrossing viewing.

That – and his self-effacing, upbeat humour in his on-camera discussions with Guggenheim. “Is this the sad sack story of Michael J. Fox, who gets a debilitating disease – and it crushes him?” the director asks him at one point. “Yeah, that’s boring,” Fox instantly replies.

Supplied Michael J. Fox’s “incurable optimism”, subversive humour and frank honesty in the face of a progressive, degenerative, incurable disease is a big part of what makes Still one of the year’s must-see movies.

“I’m not pathetic, I’ve got a lot of shit going on,” he adds, later comparing himself to a cockroach, given his seeming indestructibility, despite damaging falls essentially now being a regular part of his life.

Like the equally brilliant Val and the criminally still-unavailable-to-see-in-New Zealand Introducing, Selma Blair, this offers both heart-rending and inspiring viewing.

