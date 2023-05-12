Pacific Rim: Guillermo del Toro's superior sci-fi monster flick comes to Netflix

One day someone will explain to me how Guillermo del Toro turns nearly unwatchable ideas into films that become some of my favourites.

I mean, no film called Blade 2 should be an comic-action masterpiece. Especially when the first and third films in the trilogy are both a bit average. But, you can watch Blade 2 on Netflix right now. And when you have finished, you tell me that it's not the best of the three by miles. Del Toro directed Blade 2, but not the other two.

Pacific Rim turned up in 2013. Del Toro had cemented his place in Hollywood's roster of comic action directors after Blade 2, with Hellboy and its sequel. So when writer Travis Beacham arrived with a script set in a world of the near-future, where giant sea-monsters from another dimension are threatening to end all human life and only men and women piloting 100-metre high mechanised suits can stop them, del Toro must have been the first number anyone thought to call.

Pacific Rim is a weirdly fantastic and likeable thrash at a genre that Michael Bay and his imitators usually make into something bombastic and charmless.

Supplied Pacific Rim is silly as hell. But if you have to make films about giant robots fighting sea monsters, then I reckon this is the way to make them.

The actors – Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi and others – were all allowed to create solid, memorable characters who could express emotions usually found in comedies and dramas, but not sci-fi monster movies. Around that human heart, del Toro layered some fantastic design, inventive staging and a fast-moving story which never really pauses for breath.

