Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain: Compelling portrait of the celebrity chef comes to Netflix

When Anthony Bourdain took his own life in 2018, the shock and disbelief was immediate and global.

Bourdain seemed to have it all. He was a famous chef and best-selling author with the world at his feet. He had worked in kitchens, eventually rising to become a respected executive chef in the cut-throat world of New York's voracious restaurant scene.

His memoir Kitchen Confidential was a best-seller. And soon enough the newly sober and mostly happy Bourdain was pushed out from the protection and support of his culinary career and into a life as a celebrity and host of popular TV shows.

The job took Bourdain around the world. But it also exhausted him, destroyed his family life and often brought him close to relapsing into the drug use and excess that had defined his first adult decades.

Road Runner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is director Morgan Neville's portrait of the man and his work. Neville had the perfect track record for this project. His Twenty Feet From Stardom and Keith Richards: Under The Influence are prime examples of a film-maker who knows how to let the subject tell their own story.

Neville had access to thousands of hours of footage of Bourdain, as well as the trust and cooperation of some of his closest friends and partners. The character who emerges is a nuanced, blazingly intelligent but deeply lonely figure, who felt he had burned off, or chased away, his early shots at happiness and was now pursuing some sort of stability, peace and contentment while still being feted for playing the part a globe-trotting malcontent.

Supplied When Anthony Bourdain took his own life in 2018, the shock and disbelief was immediate and global.

It turned out to be an impossible equation to solve. The publicity over the end of a romance with the actor Asia Argento maybe provided the final push, although Bourdain had been talking openly about suicide for years.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is respectful and un-sensational, even while it is making public, a man who had kept his truest face well hidden. Very recommended.

