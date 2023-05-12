Hypnotic: Ben Affleck looks lost amongst this mesmerisingly awful mash-up of ideas from another era

Hypnotic (R13, 93 mins) Directed by Robert Rodriguez *½

I love that moment when I realise a movie is going to be pretty great.

It always seems to arrive at around the 10 or 15-minute mark, when we have seen something of the world the film-makers have created and heard a little of the dialogue as it bounces between the characters. And because these things are being done with some wit and ngākau, we are happy to invest an hour or two of our time to find out where this film will take us.

And then there are those other films, which sometimes I love even more, that announce within minutes that they are a demented pile of bat guano that someone, somehow, managed to sneak a budget for when no one was looking. And now I get to spend 90 minutes of my life laughing out loud in all the wrong places, in an otherwise deserted cinema.

Hypnotic is one of those.

Hypnotic arrives looking like an artefact of the 1990s, that golden-age of sexed-up psychological thrillers featuring troubled detectives wearing appalling knitwear.

We open in a psychologist's office, where Ben Affleck is manfully holding back the tears, as he describes the unsolved disappearance of his daughter, four years earlier.

From the over-filtered lenses, to the muted strings on the soundtrack and barrage of unnecessary close-ups, everything screams that Hypnotic is maybe some homage to the films of another generation – and it can only be a matter of moments before Michael Douglas and some Sharon Stone-clone come sashaying in to let us in on the joke.

Supplied Running the gamut from confused to gormless and back again, Ben Affleck doesn't even bother to look like he understands – or cares – what's going on around him in Hypnotic.

But, sadly, no. Next minute, Affleck is being whisked away to attend a bank robbery which seems to be being conducted by a hypnotist. Armed with nothing more than a steady gaze and a wispy mullet, he is quietly suggesting to various guards and bank-tellers that they should fetch him a safe deposit box and to shoot anyone who gets in their way. Affleck, to his credit, thinks this is a bad idea and tries to stop it.

And it is about here, my friends, that I can only talk about Hypnotic in the vaguest terms. Even now, hours after I sat through it, I am still muttering to myself like an embittered drunk and trying to work out whether any of Hypnotic actually makes sense, even within the loosest definition of what "makes sense" could ever mean.

The film plays like a crazed mash-up of ideas nicked from other films, with a third act that kind of reeks of The Truman Show, but with Affleck as the innocent man possibly trapped in a make-believe world. Director Robert Rodriguez throws in some desultory gunfights and car chases, apparently in the belief that having stuff happen on screen is the same thing as telling a story or developing a plot.

Supplied Ben Affleck stars opposite Alice Braga in Hypnotic.

With an actor who can tap into the crazy and feed off it, a film as ludicrous as Hypnotic can be a hellishly good time. Michael Keaton or Nicolas Cage could have chewed this nonsense up and spat it back at us in bonkers little chunks that would have added up to a fine night on the couch – and who cares if none of it made any sense in the morning.

But Affleck is no Keaton or Cage. In Hypnotic, he simply runs the gamut from confused to gormless and back again, without ever bothering to look like he understands – or even cares – what is going on around him. Alice Braga (City Of God) bravely turns up in a support role that defies easy description.

Listen, if you gave someone a box of crayons, a litre of Mescal and a mild concussion – and asked them to create a good-natured rip-off of Christopher Nolan's Memento and Inception, with a dash of Now You See Me 2, then the results could be likeably hilarious, or unwatchably tedious.

On paper, Hypnotic probably had the potential to be the former. But, by the time it arrived on-screen, it was definitely the latter.

Hypnotic is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.