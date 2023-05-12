Book Club: The Next Chapter: A depressing waste of truly fabulous acting talent

Book Club: The Next Chapter (M, 107mins) Directed by Bill Holderman **

After only being able to help each other through professional milestones and personal hardships via Zoom for some time, Diane (Diane Keaton), Vivian (Jane Fonda), Sharon (Candice Bergen) and Carol (Mary Steenburgen) were greatly looking forward to being able to hug each other once more, now that pandemic restrictions had finally eased.

Sure, they’d each kept themselves busy learning to play the accordion, adopting rescue parrots and pickling cucumbers, but offering up their critiques of Normal People, Untamed and The Woman in the Window just didn’t have the same frisson, when they weren’t physically in the same room.

As they reunite at now retired restaurateur Carol’s place, it’s Vivian who arrives with the biggest revelation – a massive rock on her finger that symbolises she’s now engaged to Arthur (Don Johnson). Carol though has a proposal of her own: that they all take that dream holiday to Italy they all talked about 50 years ago, before domestic life got in the way.

Initially there’s some reticence, Sharon doesn’t want to leave her elderly cat, Vivian is concerned about how it might look to her new fiancé, but a series of events (or omens) conspire to persuade them all to get on a flight to Rome for a journey that’s now doubling as Vivian’s bachelorette party.

However, a spontaneous detour to Venice threatens to derail their plans. Having mistakenly given their suitcases to thieves at Rome’s railway station, a lack of luggage casts a brief pall, especially when the local police prove to be of minimal assistance.

But despite Diane confessing that her now missing bag also contained her late husband Henry’s ashes, the foursome are determined to make the most of their stay, even as the misadventures begin to pile up.

Supplied Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Candice Bergen reunite for Book Club: The Next Chapter.

I’m a big fan of this quartet. Bergen created one of the great sitcom characters of the 1990s in Murphy Brown, Fonda delivered a succession of terrific performances in the 1970s across everything from Klute to The China Syndrome, Steenburgen stole the show in Back to the Future III and Keaton has elevated some otherwise pedestrian rom-coms. But, honestly, this is a terrible waste of their combined talents.

Sure, The Next Chapter could probably be called an improvement over the original, truly awful 2018 Book Club, but it’s still the modern day American septuagenarian female version of a Carry On film.

If you ever wanted to hear a seemingly endless succession of double entendres (and even an off-colour Mother Teresa gag) delivered by these grandes dames of acting, you’ve come to the right place.

But while the banter sometimes raises a chuckle, I question whether despite the oestrogen-dominated casting, returning screenwriters Bill Holderman and Erin Simms’ script would actually pass the Bechdel Test, given the characters’ rather narrow preoccupations.

Paramount Pictures The original Book Club was first released in 2018.

It’s true that instead of the first film’s focus on Fifty Shades, our inspiration this time is Paulo Coelho’s 1988 book The Alchemist. But while there is plenty of talk about recognising opportunities, following dreams and reading omens, it all seems focused around the blokes they’ve left behind, or the ones they’ve just met.

Look, I liked the idea of this being a riff on The Hangover or Bridesmaids, but the action is all so ploddingly predictable and, as Carol’s husband Bruce suggests, “if you have to explain the joke, it’s not funny”.

Italy, naturally looks lovely, but this feels like a rejected episode of TV’s Travel Guides, rather than the next Under the Tuscan Sun or Eat, Pray, Love, as our quartet eye up Roman statues, soak up the wine more than the atmosphere and have an extended scene wedding frock shopping at an atelier (something that feels particularly egregious when there’s no set-piece depicting them having to purchase replacement clothing after their train station disaster).

Supplied Book Club: The Next Chapter feels like a rejected episode of Travel Guides, rather than the next Under the Tuscan Sun or Eat, Pray, Love.

That’s one of the many quirks that push The Next Chapter “past the point of common sense”. Why does a character suddenly blurt out the name of the airline they flew on as things reach an emotional climax? Can a US judge really have jurisdiction in rural Italy? Why does Hugh Quarshie’s retired philosophy professor simply just disappear? And where is the evidence that any of the quartet actually read books?

As they constantly say before prefacing a harsh comment to one another: it’s time for tough love. While this doesn’t quite plumb the depths of the truly tone-deaf Sex and the City 2, you’d be better off binge-watching Grace & Frankie, seeking out clips of Stanley Tucci’s Searching For Italy, or reliving these terrific actors’ past glories, than wasting a cinema outing on this.

Book Club: The Next Chapter is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.