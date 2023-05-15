Incendies: The powerful, emotional drama that gave the world Dune's Denis Villeneuve comes to Prime Video

Incendies is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Incendies (R16, 131mins) Directed by Denis Villeneuve ****

She might have been a good legal secretary, but Jeanne (Melissa Desormeaux-Poulin) and Simon (Maxim Gaudette) are convinced their mother was "not normal".

Distant and detached, Nawal Marwan's (Lubna Azabal) erratic and sometimes irrational behaviour means it is hard for the twins to grieve her passing.

That's made even worse by her request that she be buried without a casket, naked and face down, and the task she gives each of them. Journeying from their Canadian home to their mother's native Middle East, they must track down their estranged father and the brother they never knew they had.

"Only then will the silence be broken," their mother states.

Simon is appalled and wants nothing to do with the request.

However, his sister is at first intrigued and then becomes obsessed with finding out the truth.

Supplied Melissa Desormeaux-Poulin delivers a powerful performance as Jeanne Marwan in Incendies.

Based on Wajdi Mouawad's 2005 play of the same name, French-Canadian writer-director Denis Villeneuve's Incendies is a slow-burning drama that packs a powerful emotional punch.

While initially seeming like a female version of The Kite Runner, and a little hard to grasp as it flits back and forth in time, the 2011 Academy Awards-nominated film gradually draws you in with its dramatic twists and rising tension.

Some of the imagery is searing – a bus is riddled with bullets and set alight while a young Nawal pleads for her own and a little girl's life, while her "avenging angel" persona reminds one of Ellis de Vries/Rachel Stein in Black Book (but without the provocative nudity).

Supplied In Incendies, Jeanne (Melissa Desormeaux-Poulin) and Simon (Maxim Gaudette) discover the truth about their late mother.

A Radiohead-infused soundtrack adds to the atmosphere of alienation and loneliness, while just when you think the plot is a by-the-numbers shocker, another tweak quickly removes any audience smugness.

Not an easy watch by any means, but Incendies is a haunting, sometimes harrowing, intimate epic.

In Arabic and French with English subtitles, Incendies is now available to stream on Prime Video.