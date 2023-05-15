'He saved our ass': Meet the director hired to bring the Fast & Furious saga home

One year ago, Louis Leterrier was in Los Angeles finishing a project when he received the late-night call that would change his fate. Surely it was a mistake, he thought. Had the head of Universal accidentally butt-dialed him?

It was Peter Cramer, the studio's president, and he was calling with a script and an urgent request for a meeting at 6am the next day. Leterrier didn't bother sleeping, reading it over twice. Within days, the French filmmaker was on a last-minute flight to London, buckling up for the craziest ride of his career: taking over as director on Universal's mega summer sequel Fast X.

The blockbuster was a week into production and locked into a release date when the sudden exit of longtime helmer Justin Lin, who had directed five of the previous nine films including 2021's F9, threw Universal's US$6 billion Fast and Furious franchise into chaos. The mad dash for a new director happened so fast that the opportunity was overwhelming, said Leterrier.

But he loved the Fast films. He'd been up for directing earlier installments. It was his dream to direct a Fast movie, his wife reminded him as he sped through a series of high-level interviews before franchise star and producer Vin Diesel officially awarded him the job. "I've seen all the movies. I really was a fan," he told the L.A. Times ahead of the film's May 18 premiere in New Zealand cinemas. "And it was the one that got away."

READ MORE:

* Jason Momoa on loving the All Blacks and playing a villain

* Guardians 3, Fast X, Little Mermaid, Apple's Still among May's must-see movies

* Paul Walker's daughter Meadow to cameo in Fast X

* Movie Review: The Fate of the Furious - Wacky Races for grown ups

* Review: Fast and Furious 7



Leterrier's eclectic career made him an ideal candidate. He'd made his debut with the 2002 actioner The Transporter, directed the Jet Li film Unleashed and worked on the fantasy epic Clash of the Titans. He helmed the magician ensemble Now You See Me and even took a detour into puppetry with the acclaimed Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

And he had maintained good relationships with Universal after directing 2008 Marvel outing The Incredible Hulk, which landed him on the short list to replace Lin. "He knew a lot of the actors already. He understands action. He's done visual effects. He's done drama," said Cramer. "He really was the perfect guy to step in at a moment's notice and take over, which is what he did."

Supplied For all their onscreen antics and soap-opera twists, the Fast films have an undeniable pull with audiences, says Fast X director Louis Letterier.

Billed as the beginning of the end for one of Hollywood's biggest, most lasting franchises, Fast X finds Dominic Toretto (Diesel) scrambling to protect his extended family of loved ones and friends when a new madman, Dante (Jason Momoa) materialises from the past seeking vengeance.

The first in a multi-part story that takes place in Rome, London, Turin, Portugal and Los Angeles, its ensemble includes core Toretto crew Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Mia (Jordana Brewster), Han (Sung Kang), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel); Dom's recently un-estranged brother Jakob (John Cena); ex-enemy Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham); former big bad Cipher (Charlize Theron); and newcomers Tess (Brie Larson), Abuela Toretto (Rita Moreno) and Aimes (Alan Ritchson).

The franchise may have begun humbly as the brooding bromantic saga of DVD player-stealing L.A. street racers, but it has swelled to increasingly bombastic heights. Cars have fought planes, helicopters and submarines, skydived and, yes, even launched into space. Characters have suffered amnesia, returned from the dead and unearthed previously unknown siblings over the course of 10 feature films, including the Statham-Dwayne Johnson spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

TNS Fast X director Louis Letterier has a fanatic knowledge of the characters, themes and motifs that have endeared the franchise to a loyal global audience

But for all its onscreen antics and soap-opera twists, the Fast films have an undeniable pull with audiences, says Letterier, who has been geeking out over their action sequences for years and remembers the excitement he and Statham felt when they went to see the 2001 original in France while filming The Transporter.

"They're the ne plus ultra of action filmmaking. The Fast and Furious set pieces are always amazing because they have three acts within it – there's a beginning, a middle and [an] end, and you never lose the characters within the action," he says. "Then Jason got the job and became Shaw, and I was very jealous."

Lin's fingerprints are still all over Fast X: A retconned revisitation of Lin's Fast Five vault sequence serves as an opening showcase in Fast X, blending new and original footage.

David White/Stuff Actor Jason Momoa speaks to media at the NZ premiere of Fast X at Sylvia Park in Auckland.

But many of the ideas Leterrier pitched to get the job made their way into the final version of the film, informed by his fanatic knowledge of the characters, themes and motifs that have endeared the franchise to a loyal global audience. "I wanted to go back to cars – that was actually very important to me," said Leterrier. "Let's do a real race in the middle of the movie, put Dom behind the wheel and have the bad guy be a driver."

An important first step was connecting with actors left adrift by Lin's departure even as production rolled on.

Rodriguez, who's played Letty for 23 years, described the tumult, which forced her and Theron to film a bruising fight sequence without a director. "You're ready to shoot the thing, you don't have a finished third act and your director just quit. Welcome to the heartache," she said. "There's tears, because you don't want things to end up wack because people are rushing things, or they're worried about money so they forget the integrity of the thing. You wonder, 'Will they find someone who's passionate enough to take this on and care enough?'"

In Leterrier, she says, the cast found a collaborator who "opened the doors of creativity."

"He saved us," said Rodriguez. "He saved our ass."

Supplied In Fast X, Jason Momoa’s Dante materialises from the past seeking vengeance.

An early scene Leterrier added makes a reference only hardcore fans like him might clock; in it, Dom and Han reminisce over their glory days pulling heists in the Dominican Republic and shout out the 2009 Fast and Furious short film, Los Bandoleros.

"I could line up a hundred Fast fans and maybe 10% would know that film and the references," said Kang, who appeared alongside Diesel and Rodriguez in the direct-to-video piece, written and directed by Diesel, which connects the events of the first two films with the fourth film, Fast & Furious. "This man has really studied the mythology."

The idea sprang from hours long conversations Leterrier had with Diesel at the end of each day on set, talking about lore, characters and the filming of big moments in previous films. Emotionally, Fast X unfolds in reverse, giving Dom ample opportunity to reflect.

"You start with the barbecue. You finish with the hard stuff. So you start with the good times and you can't help but reminisce about your past, especially when you're ageing – that's what I wanted to show," said Leterrier. "Because we're coming to the end, so what I'd love is for people to go back to the beginning and understand how this has all evolved."

Supplied Brie Larson is another high-profile actor to join the Fast and the Furious franchise in Fast X.

The end of the road, at least for the main film series, is already mapped out, says Leterrier – and if you pay close enough attention to Fast X, you'll see seeds of what's to come.

"We needed to understand where we're ending in order to create the road to it," he said. "So on top of everything that we had to do, we had to decide, 'This is where this franchise is going to end. It has to end this way’. ‘Yes, yes, yes’. Everybody agreed. Shook hands. And then we went back to work."

Fast X opens in New Zealand cinemas nationwide on May 18.