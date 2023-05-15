The Mother: Kiwi Niki Caro's Netflix actioner is much better than others would have you believe

A military-trained assassin (Jennifer Lopez) comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she's never met from ruthless criminals gunning for revenge.

The Mother (115 mins) Directed by Niki Caro ***½

Twelve years ago, a very pregnant woman turned herself over to the FBI.

She had information about a couple of arms dealers who were such toxic lowlifes that even the other arms dealers thought they were a bit dodgy.

Naturally, everything went horribly shooty and the woman was lucky to escape with herself and her unborn child more or less in one piece.

The Mother – as she is now known – goes into self-imposed exile in a cabin in Alaska, where she shortens the life expectancy of the local moose population, but doesn't appear to do much else. And since she's played by Jennifer Lopez, she doesn't even appear to age in that time.

The nipper, meanwhile, will be raised by people who the friendly FBI agent she rescued from the fire-fight tells her she can trust.

But in the present day, she is kidnapped and is now being held to flush The Mother out of hiding. Naturally, she obliges.

The Mother is a Netflix production, which seems to mean there's a limit on how good it will be allowed to be. The action-genre movies Netflix produces for itself tend to be easy-to-follow, shot in an uncluttered way that works on a small screen and with not too many twists that a smart 12-year-old couldn't see coming. The characters are broad archetypes and the good guys will generally win in the end – but quite often in a way that allows the possibility of a sequel, should this particular movie really set the algorithm on fire.

But within those constraints, some Netflix movies are a lot better than others. And I reckon The Mother – possibly because its directed by Niki Caro and we all know that Niki Caro can be a hell of a film-maker – is one of the better “made-for-Netflix” thrillers I've seen in the last couple of months at least.

Lopez is a great choice to lead an action film. Lopez has an athleticism and toughness about her that keeps the action scenes – and there are many – in The Mother looking pleasingly gritty and mostly plausible. Falling out of a first floor car-park onto the roof of a parked car in The Mother looks like it hurts like hell, but it wouldn't actually kill or incapacitate someone who knew how to land.

After a decade of watching Tom 'n’ Keanu ‘n' Nic and all the other boys bounce back from falls that would have broken every bone in their bodies, it's kinda refreshing to watch a thriller that is mostly respectful of the laws of physics and human anatomy.

With Lopez solid in the lead, Gael Garcia Bernal and Joseph Fiennes as the villains – and a terrific Omari Hardwick as the friendly and useful FBI guy, The Mother has a cast who can power through the occasional contrivances and get a bit of life into the sparse and utilitarian dialogue.

This is a solid and enjoyable enough movie. If Caro and Lopez do get to launch a series, or an Equalizer-style trilogy, I'll be here for it.

The Mother is now available to stream on Netflix.