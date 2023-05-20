Gone by June: The best movies leaving Neon this month

A pair of '90s classics, a charming Kiwi doco and one of the most under-rated comic-book movies of all-time are among the flicks you've only got a few days left to catch.

While there are constant arrivals of fresh movies and TV shows on Neon, there’s also a regular churn of content dropping off the Kiwi owned and curated streaming service.

So although you might think a film or programme will be available to watch on there in perpetuity, the truth is licencing deals mean they are usually only there for a few months – or years – at a time.

In order to assist those keen to get the most out of their subscription, and to help with your viewing priorities, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of nine superb movies that won’t be around come June 1 – so catch them while you can.

Supplied Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe headlined Sir Ridley Scott’s American Gangster.

American Gangster (2007)

Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe face off in Sir Ridley Scott’s crime drama inspired by the true story of Harlem drug lord Frank Lucas and the outcast New York City Cop charged with bringing him down.

The impressive ensemble also features Josh Brolin, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Hawkes, Ruby Dee, Carla Gugino and Cuba Gooding Jr.

“While never digging deeply or darkly enough to match its own grand vision of itself, slick technique drives the story forward with pace and style,” wrote Time Out’s Jonathan Crocker.

Supplied Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon and Tom Hanks are the inhabitants of Apollo 13.

Before Gravity stunned cinemagoers in 2013, this was the astronauts-in-peril movie of choice.

Based on the real-life events of 1970, Ron Howard's film takes audiences inside mission control and the craft itself as an attempt is made to guide those on the stricken shuttle back to Earth.

The cast includes Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Ed Harris, Gary Sinise and Bill Paxton.

Supplied Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Keaton get up close and personal in Batman Returns.

Batman Returns (1992)

Like The Empire Strikes Back and Spider-Man 2, Tim Burton’s second stab at the Dark Knight is one of the greatest blockbuster sequels of all time.

This time around, Michael Keaton’s complicated caped crusader is up against the alter egos of both Danny DeVito’s Christmas Day-born Oswald Cobblepot and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle – and not battling Prince’s soundtrack for top billing.

Supplied Bridesmaids was one of the biggest comedy hits of 2011.

Bridesmaids (2011)

Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Rebel Wilson, Wendy McLendon-Covey and Elle Kemper combine for this riotous romantic-comedy which focuses on an out-of-work pastry chef who suffers a series of misfortunes after being asked to serve as the maid of honour for her best friend.

“Through a combination of smart performances and scurrilous gags Bridesmaids yanks the buddy comedy from the hands of its traditional owners,” wrote The Independent’s Anthony Quinn.

Supplied The Goonies is one of the great family films of the 1980s.

The Goonies (1985)

Part of a rich vein of kids' movies that predominated in the mid-1980s, this Steven Spielberg-produced action-adventure was a rollicking tale about a group of children who band together in search of pirate treasure that could help them stay in their beloved seaside town.

The cast includes a cadre of future stars, including The Lord of the Rings' Sean Astin, Avengers: Infinity War's Josh Brolin and Raising Hope's Martha Plimpton, as well as 2023 Academy Award Winner Ke Huy Quan, then fresh from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Featuring water slides, an organ of death and a pirate ship, the film made cult figures out of Jeff Cohen and John Matuszak who played the icecream-loving Chunk and the disfigured Fratelli Brother Sloth, respectively.

Supplied Eric Bana is Bruce Banner aka The Hulk

From the inventive credit sequence, involving scientific notes and experiments, to the ingenious comic-book style framing and editing (photos come to life, the screen is fragmented into two or three different shots), Ang Lee breathed new life into what was fast becoming a laboured genre. At that time, virtually all the caped crusaders towed the same dark, gloomily-lit line. But here, rather than following a formula, Lee created his own, breaking the filmic rules to create one giant 137-minute comic that can appeal to both teens and adults. Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly, Sam Elliott and Josh Lucas star.

Supplied Meet James & Isey in Florian Habicht’s charming 2021 documentary.

Kiwi documentarian extraordinaire Florian Habicht’s latest tale focuses on the Northland son and mother of the title, in the lead up to the latter’s 100th birthday. “It's a rare film that can be... free of sentiment and saccharine, while still positively rolling in romanticism, nostalgia and pure, honestly given aroha. James & Isey, at every level it pitches itself at, is an unclassifiable triumph of heart and instinct over the odds,” wrote Stuff to Watch’s own Graeme Tuckett.

Jen Raoult/Transmission Films Charlotte Rampling is Ruth, the injured, alcoholic matriarch at the heart of Matthew Saville's touching film Juniper.

Kiwi writer-director Matthew Saville’s feature debut is the story of a self-destructive teenager (George Ferrier) whose “punishment” for being suspended from school is being forced to look after his feisty alcoholic grandmother (Charlotte Rampling).

“An ever more robust film with an enduring message that’s filled with soul and heart,” wrote San Jose Mercury News’ Randy Myers.

Supplied Prisoners of the Ghostland features Nicolas Cage at his most “Nicolas Cagey”.

Billed as a “delirious mash-up of Western, samurai movie and post-apocalyptic thriller”, Sion Sono’s tale also delivered us Nicolas Cage in one of his “most unhinged performances to date” and more than a dash of extreme violence and gore.

Cage plays a ruthless bank robber who is sprung from jail by a wealthy warlord keen to use the prisoner’s special set of skills to help track down his missing adopted granddaughter.

Supplied Jake Johnson plays Ride the Eagle’s Leif Reinhold.

Jake Johnson, D’Arcy Carden, J.K. Simmons and Susan Sarandon team up for this dramedy about a man whose mother leaves him with a conditional inheritance. Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin, he’ll have to complete her elaborate, and sometimes dubious, to-do list.

A collaboration between former New Girl star Johnson and that series’ regular director Trent O’Donnell, this is a surprisingly heartfelt slacker comedy whose charms creep up on you.

Supplied Shaun the Sheep Movie is a film as much for the littlies, as those who remember the classic silent comedies created by the likes of Eric Sykes.

Move over The Artist. Stand aside Blancanieves. The endlessly inventive team at Aardman Animation are the ones who came up with the finest (and certainly the most crowd-pleasing) "silent" movie of the last decade or so.

Although shorn of the verbal and linguistic humour that has made the likes of Chicken Run and Flushed Away such delights, Shaun is chock-filled with enough visual gags and aural japes to capture and hold the attention of all ages.

A film as much for the littlies, as those who remember the classic silent comedies created by the likes of Eric Sykes.