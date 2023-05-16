The Lizzie McGuire Movie: Rediscover your inner-Tween 20 years on via Disney+

The Lizzie Maguire Movie is now available to stream on Disney+.

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

It’s been 20 years since Lizzie McGuire (Hilary Duff) went on a school trip and was accidentally mistaken for an Italian pop star, triggering an unrealistic expectation for tween-agers across the world.

The film is the final flourish of Disney’s cult favourite, Lizzie McGuire, a series that followed the trials and tribulations of a junior high schooler (intermediate school to us Kiwis) and her family and friends, covering dramas like boys, bras and embarrassing parents.

In this grand finale, Lizzie McGuire’s class has travelled to Rome under the guise of a school trip, but Lizzie soon gets confused for a missing-in-action pop star (as you do) and is whisked away to fill in for the mysterious Isabella.

Unsurprisingly, this creates upset amongst her friends and teachers and causes her family to jump on a plane in a panic.

Supplied Hilary Duff took her beloved small screen-character to the multiplexes in 2003 with The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

The film’s pinnacle is Hillary Duff’s performance What Dreams are Made Of, which you could whisper in any 20-something’s ear – and they will have a physical reaction to.

This incredible flick, while dated, still holds water 20 years on – no matter how completely ridiculous it may seem.

READ MORE:

* What Dreams Are Made Of: 21 secrets about Lizzie McGuire revealed

* See the Lizzie McGuire cast, then and now

* Let's go under the sea: 15 secrets about The Little Mermaid revealed



Disney+ The Little Mermaid is now available to stream on Disney+

The Little Mermaid

For another trip down memory lane, I present to you this 1989 animation classic.

In this Academy Award-winning time, the Little Mermaid, otherwise known as Ariel, lives a life of luxury – with her best friend Sebastian – in her underwater kingdom, as the daughter of King Triton.

They sing lovely songs and play lots of fun underwater games, but like any (half) human, she wants more – to be able to walk on land and meet the man of her dreams.

She may get her wish, but it’s going to come at a price – will she give up all she’s ever known for the potential love of her life?

The live-action film is about to be released, so familiarise yourself with the tale (pun not intended) of Ariel before Halle Bailey’s version splashes onto your screen.

HULU Tiny Beautiful Things is now available to stream on Disney+.

Tiny Beautiful Things

Based on a book of the same name, this mini-series takes loose inspiration from the life of author Cheryl Strayed.

A collection of emotional essays, sound life advice and personal stories, the book is told through a lens of care and kindness, something the series also manages to achieve.

In Tiny Beautiful Things, the talented Kathryn Hahn plays the character based on Strayed (who is also called Clare).

Clare is going through a divorce, while simultaneously trying to raise her teenage daughter and deal with the loss of her mother.

Life starts to imitate art for Clare, when she is asked to write an advice column, channelling her own difficult experiences into her work.

While this piece of work is gut-wrenching, at times, and deals with difficult themes, it also does what it says on the tin – in that it is a truly beautiful portrayal of these tiny beautiful things.

FX Set in the 1980s, Pose looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.

Pose

Step inside the colourful, fun and ferocious world of New York’s underground ball culture with this series, which highlights the LGBTQI+ subculture in the African-American and Latino communities from the 1980s and ‘90s.

Ball culture began in the 1980s, when the community started organising their own drag pageants, in opposition to the racism they were experiencing on the mainstream drag queen pageant circuit.

The dancers and models that compete in these competitions are made up into Houses (as in the real life House of Gorgeous Gucci, or House of Garcon) with mothers whipping their teams, or families, into shape.

In Pose, the Houses compete for trophies, against the juxtaposition of everything that was going on in New York life and society during this time, from the rise of the middle-class office worker to the devastating and long-lasting effects of HIV.

Pose is like a colourful history lesson and taught me about a community I did not realise the origins of, or fully understood their humble – and hard – beginnings.