The Dolly Parton Story: From Rags to Rhinestones: A cobbled-together primer on a beloved performer

REVIEW: She’s one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all-time. A long-time campaigner for equal rights and champion of improving children’s literacy levels. A woman known for her love of glitz and glamour, but who grew up as the fourth of 12 children in a one-room Tennessee shack.

The Dolly Parton Story will one day make for a fabulous biopic or documentary series – Finlay Bald’s 2020 effort, somewhat unsubtly subtitled From Rags to Rhinestones (which debuts on Sky Arts tonight, Sunday, May 21 at 8.30pm), is not it.

Instead, it’s a rather shaggy-looking, cobbled-together collection of archival interviews and musical performances stitched up by April Watts’ rather uninspired narration. Still, as a primer on the now 77-year-old’s “Coat of Many Colours” it does enough to hold your attention.

What it does capture is the woman born Dolly Rebecca Parton’s desire to follow her dreams, ability to keep up with the times and terrific sense of self-deprecating humour (she repeatedly admits her “big hair, big tits and big personality” and glamorous style was “inspired by the town tramp”).

You’ll learn how her Uncle encouraged her to record her first song (Puppy Love) at age 13 and that she moved to Nashville the day after graduating high school.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images While The Dolly Parton Story: From Rags to Rhinestones gives you a taste and flavour of one of the most recognisable pop-culture figures of the 20th century, it’s somewhat lacking in true depth and insight.

Within hours, she’d met the love of her life – Carl Dean – outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat. At the end of this month, they will have been married for 57 years. While record executives urged her not to tie the knot in 1966, citing a potential reduction in record sales among male listeners, she didn’t want to wait.

Ever since then, he’s preferred to stay out of the limelight, although his “friendship” with a certain Jolene did lead to one of Parton’s biggest hits. Her direct-to-camera-address of a performance of that 1973 song on The Porter Wagoner Show is one of the true highlights of Rags to Rhinestones.

The syndicated country and western-infused variety TV series helped make Parton a household name, although the live studio audience initially didn’t take too kindly to her replacing fan favourite Norma Jean in 1967. Seven years later, her departure was somewhat acrimonious, the host creating a lot of negative press and attempting to sue Parton for US$3m. Her parting gift? Penning a little tune called I Will Always Love You (one the documentary reveals Elvis Presley wanted to sing, but Parton didn’t want to give us away the publishing rights to).

9 to 5, Islands in the Stream, Steel Magnolias and her 150-acre Great Smoky Mountains’ theme park Dollywood are among some of the career touchstones covered, while there’s rightly a section on her iconic, headlining performance at Glastonbury in 2014.

Supplied The history of 9 to 5 is steeped in feminist activism, and the crux of the film is that women aren't going to take this crud anymore.

But although Bald (a prolific celebrity documentarian, whose previous subjects have included everyone from Joe Biden to Elton John, Whitney Houston and Princess Diana) gives you a taste and flavour of one of the most recognisable pop-culture figures of the 20th century, it’s just somewhat lacking in true depth and insight.

The Dolly Parton Story: From Rags to Rhinestones will debut on the Sky Arts channel at 8.30pm tonight (Sunday, May 21).