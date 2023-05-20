Tracked: Three's flawed big game hunt showcases New Zealand's wild terrain

While the first episode is now available to stream on Three Now, Tracked will also debut on Three at 7.30pm on May 22.

REVIEW: “I’m a man of few words, so I’ll keep this brief.”

Tracked host Vinnie Jones attempts to live up to his silent, hard man reputation right from the first instructions he hands out to the reality competition’s contestants, while standing in the middle of the Southern Alps’ Earnslaw Burn.

But while there’s plenty of gesticulating and mildly sinister warnings that echo his former gigs as an on-field enforcer for football clubs like Wimbledon and Chelsea and intimidating onscreen presence for Guy Ritchie and other film-makers, his comment comes across as extremely ironic for viewers who have just been assailed by a lengthy voice-over talking up the challenges facing the eight teams of two.

“New Zealand is home to the toughest terrain on the planet,” he growls, “And it’s the arena for the most extreme game of hide and seek.”

Or, to put it in reality TV terms, it’s Hunted crossed with The Amazing Race via Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

“Welcome the end of the world,” Jones adds, pausing for dramatic effect, having informed us that each episode involves the pairs traversing through dense bush, across treacherous slopes and fording ice-cold streams and rivers (challenges seem to criss-cross the South Island, with the Tasman Glacier and Fiordland among the other locales), in order to reach an extraction zone only open for a limited period of time.

Adding to the jeopardy, they are all being Hunted, sorry Tracked, by an expertly trained New Zealand Defence Force duo who chopper in just an hour behind them. They may look like they escaped from cult noughties Kiwi film Tongan Ninja, but these guys mean business, backed as they are by “world-class military minds” former Royal Marine Dave Kassapian and psychologist and military expert Dr Alia Bojilova, who look quite happy in their well-appointed bunker, especially as the rain closes in on the first evening of competition.

Not that we get to see just how those out in the field are faring in the less-than-salubrious conditions. Play essentially stops as the light begins to fade (killing any potential hot pursuits stone dead) and there’s no suggestion the camera crew hung around after that either. We also don’t know what supplies the pairs have and there’s an odd moment where one of the crew steps in to help out a contestant who gets in a sticky situation that would most definitely be frowned upon on certain other shows.

On the flip side, refreshingly, especially compared to Hunted, everything is extremely low-tech. There is no GPS-assisted navigation or surveillance. Participants have to find their way to the extraction point using only a map, compass and their own sense of direction.

It’s the same for their pursuers, essentially limited to scanning for any signs of the path their quarry has trodden. Except, they have a little help. Somewhat bizarrely, all the contestants’ boot prints have been loaded into a photo database for them to compare while on the run, while prior “extensive psychological interviews” help determine which teams to pressure and target. It all feels a little unnecessary, if not quite as egregiously unfair as some of the “policing resources” Hunted uses to tip the scales towards capture.

As Bojilova concludes from her pre-competition interviews, the chosen 16 are pleasingly “diverse and different”. Around half are Kiwis, with the rest coming from the UK, USA, Australia and Mexico. Naturally, as duos, they are identified by easy-to-remember monikers like Fitness Friends, Reunited Couple and New Age Hippies. Though it is initially hard-to-tell if they’ll truly live up to these.

“Which way is Starbucks?” yells one half of that last pairing, their brash behaviour making them seem like they’re actually members of the Travel Guides Australia family in disguise.

On the evidence of the first episode, it’s clear the locals have an advantage in terms of familiarity with the terrain. We’re only a short time in before one of the visitors is disparaging our cacti and noting that “while New Zealand doesn’t have predatory animals, their bush will eat you alive”.

Of course with $100,000 worth of “cold, hard cash” ultimately on the line, they all look happy to endure a little discomfort (while it was shot in the middle of our last winter, it doesn’t look nearly as gnarly or nightmarish as say Netflix’s Alasakan-set Outlast).

