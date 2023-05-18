This week on Netflix: A star-studded Paw Patrol and a superior found-footage horror

The Last Exorcism is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Last Exorcism

About 15 to 20 years ago, it seemed like every other film at the multiplex was a found-footage horror movie, pretending to be strung together out of video and film that had been shot in the presence of some demon or serial killer.

The first – and best – of this generation of found-footage movies was the original Blair Witch Project, which turned up in 1999, accompanied by a brilliant internet-based advertising campaign. And went onto become one of the most profitable films of all time.

Blair Witch spawned dozen of wannabe imitators, but only a few really took off. Rec, Paranormal Activity and Cloverfield all did brilliantly using similar techniques.

The Last Exorcism was a late entry, in 2010. But it deserves some respect.

The Last Exorcism is presented as footage shot by a documentary crew, of a Louisiana priest who wants to retire from performing exorcisms, and also to convince the viewers that all he is doing is basic psychology and counselling – and that there is nothing supernatural about his work. Which doesn't exactly go to plan.

Supplied

The Last Exorcist looks good, is well-acted and written and is easy to follow. Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) even appears in a leading role.

The Last Exorcist also contains a couple of decent jump scares and at least a couple of truly gross moments. If you're a fan of a quick, simple and non-comic horror, The Last Exorcist is one of the better ones to have turned up on Netflix recently. Recommended, but not for the kids.

Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube Reminiscence is now available to stream on Netflix.

Some films are better seen and not heard – and I think Lisa Joy's Reminiscence is one of those.

Joy is married to Jonathan Nolan, who is the brother of the better-known Christopher. And it seems like it's becoming a family trait to make films and TV shows in which memory is unreliable and the idea of time moving forward is optional. Lisa and Jonathan were co-creators of the hit remake series Westworld, while Jonathan was a co-writer on brother Chris' Interstellar and Memento.

Family dinner time at the Nolan house must just fly by.

Reminiscence plays fast and loose with the conventions and settings of a classic detective noir, but happening in a near future where Miami is semi-submerged and the blistering daytime temperatures force people to work and live by night.

Into this melting pot comes Hugh Jackman's sort-of Private Eye. Jackman has a machine that allows people to relive their memories, so they can find lost items etc. A femme fatale appears, and Jackman becomes lost in the memories he builds of the relationship that ensues. Or something.

Reminiscence looks great. And the cast – Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Cliff Curtis, Thandiwe Newton are all terrific. But Reminiscence, much like Hypnotic, which is still in cinemas, just doesn't hold together if you stop to think about it.

This is a good-looking, stylishly shot and stunningly well-cast film. Watch it with the sound turned down and some decent music on would be my advice.

Paw Patrol: The Movie is now available to stream on Netflix.

In Adventure Bay, a tanker truck crashes through the side of the town's only bridge.

Luckily, the puppies of Paw Patrol – Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rocky, Rubble and Zuma are here, to save the day. And, with incredible foresight, to have pancakes on hand when the liquid gushing out of the stricken tanker turns out to be maple syrup.

Do I need to tell you that Paw Patrol is set in Canada?

The gang of rescue pups are more Thunderbirds than Avengers, with every member perfectly in tune with the others and not a cross woof between them. Leading the pack is the perky 10-year-old human Ryder, who functions as the Jeff Tracy of the crew, providing the vehicles, coordinating the missions and somehow finding the money to pay for it all.

Summoned to nearby Adventure City to confront the corrupt shenanigans of the dastardly Mayor Humdinger and his rival gang of – boo, hiss – kittens, the Paw Patrol have plenty of opportunities to show off their new hardware.

What follows is a brisk, colourful and nicely assembled tale of team-work, the importance of acknowledging your fears and how sometimes asking for help is the bravest thing any pup can do.

Faced with that sort of positivity and the complete absence of cynicism and irony here, how could you not approve? Kim Kardashian, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel all turn up as guest voices.