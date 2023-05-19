Why did Disney remake White Men Can't Jump? And how did they make such a hash of it?

The new version of White Men Can't Jump debuts on Disney+ on the evening of May 19.

REVIEW: The original White Men Can’t Jump was perhaps one of the oddest buddy comedies of the 1990s.

Having made baseball sexy by pairing Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon in Bull Durham, writer-director Ron Shelton wanted to try and capture the vibe of street basketball and the playas for whom it was more than just a side-hustle.

The result was a contemporary version of The Sting, which was unsure if it wanted to be about the Lethal Weapon-esque mismatched inter-racial combo of Harrelson’s overly self-confident and financially disastrous Billy Hoyle and Wesley Snipes family man construction worker Sidney Deane, or the sometimes tempestuous relationship between Hoyle and his former Disco Queen girlfriend Gloria Clemente (Rosie Perez).

Intriguingly there’s some real grit amongst all the trash-talking and slo-mo shots, as Hoyle desperately needs cash to pay off some dangerous loan sharks and Gloria dreams of appearing on Jeopardy! (which culminates in a tremendous extended sequence featuring the game show’s beloved late host Alex Trebek).

But, oh my lord, the non-ending has to go down as one of the most bizarre in a mainstream Hollywood comedy. There’s not even really a half-hearted attempt to tie up loose ends!

SUPPLIED The original White Men Can't Jump was originally released in 1992.

Despite that, White Men became one of the biggest movies of 1992 and the eponymous title track (that only appears briefly over the end credits, but whose music video featured plenty of clips from the flick) was New Zealand’s 12th biggest single of that year.

Thirty years on, I can see why someone would want to try and remake it. Modern audiences under a certain age will struggle to connect with the many ‘60s and ‘70s TV references, the jazz and hip-hop- infused soundtrack is somewhat jarring and, as for the copious “your momma so..” jokes, the less said the better now.

And yet, director Calmatic (previously best known for Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ Old Town Road music video) and the trio of writers (including Shelton) really have made a hash of things.

Supplied Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow team up for the 2023 version of White Men Can't Jump.

In twisting the premise into a sports redemption tale a la The Way Back, they’ve completely drained it of its fun factor.

Kamal (Friday Night Lights’ Sinqua Walls) is a former high school basketball phenom who went off the rails in his senior year when his beloved father Benji (the late Lance Reddick in one of his final roles) got sick. Jeremy (rapper Jack Harlow) is a former College player whose career has been blighted by injury (hence the reason why he can’t leap very well, although unlike Harrelson’s Hoyle, he can actually dunk). Now plying his trade as a personal trainer and shiller of detox drinks and other potions, he still harbours a dream of making the big leagues. So, when he hears stem cells might be the answer to his woes and a $20K two-on-two streetball competition could lead to a $500K three-on-three championship, he attempts to persuade Kamal to get out of simply shooting hoops at his old alma mater – and back in the game.

Supplied Rosie Perez’s Gloria, the real MVP of the original White Men Can't Jump.

Cue more contrivances than comedy as the pair constantly clash and fall out over their on and off-court approaches to basketball – and life.

For a movie that’s constantly telling us it’s not about race, there sure are a lot of attempted gags about it. Kamal is hassled for loving Ed Sheeran and a debate ensues about whether Spike Lee or Paul Thomas Anderson is the great director of all-time (“Spike Lee wasn’t even a good Knicks fan,” Jeremy rants).

Then there’s the duo’s partners. Sure giving them vocations and ambitions as a choreographer and a hairdresser might seem like progress, but crucially, they just feel like far more peripheral figures than either Perez or Tyra Ferrell back in ‘92.

Supplied White Men Can’t Jump led to even bigger roles for its two stars Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

As well as the laboured storytelling (we even get flashbacks late on, just in case we forgot how the duo got to that point in the narrative) and predictable plotting, much of the new White Men’s problems lie in the casting. Walls really fails to make much of an impression, while Harlow is definitely from the Pete Davison school of shameless mugging and annoying voices.

Even the Air Bud franchise offered better basketball entertainment than this farrago.

The 2023 version of White Men Can’t Jump drops onto Disney+ at 7pm tonight (Friday, May 19). The original is already available on the same streaming service.