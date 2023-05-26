The Great Comedy Debate tries to take down the internet but Dai Henwood takes them down a foreskin rabbit hole

REVIEW: The Great Comedy Debate has returned, for a night that was more laughs than facts, as comedians battled out their differences through jokes.

Opening 20 minutes late (patrons in Auckland were too busy filling up at the bar to take their seats on time), the debate brought forth the affirmative team (Jesse Mulligan, Perlina Lau, Dai Henwood) and the negating team (Michele A’Court, Courtney Dawson, Eli Matthewson) for a moot that was sure to kick up a fuss: Should the internet be turned off?

With ever-electric Josh Thomson as the event’s moderator, laughter boomed across SkyCity Theatre, as he made a show of getting everything right for the television cameras. Every stumble over a word was met with a roar of laughter.

First up to debate is Mulligan, and what is supposed to be a debate quickly turned into a roast of old-versus-young – or, if you’re watching this as a Gen Z like myself, old-versus-older – with jabs taken left, right and centre.

He takes aim at Dawson and Matthewson, labelling them an “AliExpress version” of himself and The Project co-host Kanoa Lloyd, before taking another shot at Matthewson for being too old for TikTok at 34. The younger comedians take it all in their stride, but it seems now the invitation for guns to go blazing has been set in motion.

Jinki Cambronero/Stuff Dai Henwood performs at The Great Comedy Debate.

When Michèle A'Court takes the mic next, she turns the debate into a matter of life or death – Mulligan, secretly an AI robot, will die if the internet is shut off. Yes, she knows it’s all so sad, but it’s the unfortunate truth. Save the internet, save Mulligan.

Adding a bit more pressure, she presents a slideshow of colourfully-worded tweets directed at her, with one social media user labelling her a “man-hating b....”. If there is no internet, she argues, these people would have to say these things to your face.

Perlina Lau delivers what is probably the closest to an actual debate speech, comparing aspects of the internet to the seven deadly sins, with Matthewson as inspiration for our social media wrong doings. It is increasingly clear that he is the public enemy No.1 of this debate.

Jinki Cambronero/Supplied Dai Henwood, Perlina Lau and Jesse Mulligan make up the affirming team, leading the cause to turn off the internet.

Dawson arrives, charming and dynamic, targetting the sentimentality of the audience to join in her cause to keep the internet turned on. Again, this is a matter of life or death.

Next to take the stage is Dai Henwood, who appears very confronted by all the quips being passed around the teams.

He launches into his argument for turning the internet off, which all goes without a hitch until he finds himself caught in a long digression on foreskin.

Jinki Cambronero/Supplied Michèle A'Court, Courtney Dawson and Eli Matthewson were the negating team.

Was he making any sense? What were we talking about before the foreskin? Who knows, and who cares, because Henwood’s energetic delivery and natural hilarity are enough to rouse the audience into bouts of laughter. At that moment, it seemed the winner was forged.

Armed with a Cheshire Cat smile, Matthewson takes the stage to finally get his redemption, with his argument perhaps the strongest of all.

He says the internet was integral in helping him discover his identity and – cue Matthewson discarding his jacket to perform in a white tank top – if the affirmative team were to take the internet away, that would mean they are homophobic. It was enough to gain the support of the audience.

At the end, there was one clear winner: as the crowd was asked to raise a paddle, one side displaying “yeah”, the other “nah”, a sea of green “yeah’s” signaling the affirmative team’s win.

Jinki Cambronero/Supplied Moderator Jack Thomson kept the audience laughing as he stumbled over his words while preparing television cues.

Thomson bids the audience farewell (not before getting a few more laughs for stumbling over a few more words) and the crowd of drunken Aucklanders disappear into the night, opening their phones to order Ubers, send messages, and update their social media. All thanks to the power of the internet.

The Great Comedy Debate will debut on Three at 8.30pm on Thursday, May 25. It will also be available to view on ThreeNow.