Gone by June: The best movies leaving TVNZ+ this month

From early DiCaprio and Farrell to a '90s crime drama classic, these are flicks you've only got a few days left to catch for free.

While there are regular drops of new material on TVNZ+ – everything from British dramas to American sitcoms and classic films – there’s also a constant churn of content dropping off the Kiwi streaming service.

So although you might think a movie or TV show will be available to watch on there forever, the truth is that’s very much not the case, some only available for a few months at a time.

Supplied Tigerland, Unsane and Once Upon a Time in Amercia are among the great movies about to depart from TVNZ+.

With a number of flicks about to disappear off TVNZ+, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of 11 terrific movies that won’t be around come June 1 – so catch them for free while you still can.

Supplied While Terry Gilliam’s Brazil initially didn’t make a splash in America, it has since become a cult hit.

Brazil (1985)

Terry Gilliam directed and co-wrote this cult sci-fi drama about a dystopian society bureaucrat who becomes an enemy of the state while pursuing the woman of his dreams.

The impressive ensemble includes Jonathan Pryce, Robert De Niro, Ian Holm, Katherine Helmond, Bob Hoskins, Michael Palin, Ian Richardson and Jim Broadbent.

“It's like a stoned, slapstick 1984: a nightmare comedy in which the comedy is just an aspect of the nightmarishness,” wrote The New Yorker’s Pauline Kael.

Supplied Ewan McGregor and Renee Zellweger teamed up for Down With Love.

Down With Love (2003)

Zellweger stars opposite a charming Ewan McGregor in this truly delightful homage to the Rock Hudson and Doris Day movies of the 1960s. A screwball comedy par excellence, Peyton Reed’s evocative and provocative rom-com focuses on the blossoming love.

“McGregor is divine as Catcher Block and Zellweger plays her part to pouty perfection,” wrote Toronto Star’s Susan Walker.

Supplied Russell Crowe starred opposite Kim Basinger in L.A. Confidential.

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Russell Crowe, Kim Basinger, Guy Pearce, James Cromwell, Danny DeVito and Kevin Spacey were all part of the magnificent ensemble that director Curtis Hanson assembled for this adaptation of James Ellroy’s 1990 novel of the same name.

Set in the tempestuous and increasingly corrupt world of the City of Angels circa 1953, it follows the fortunes of three policemen – one strait-laced, one brutal and one sleazy – as they investigate a series of murders with their own brand of justice.

Supplied Legend marked a rare foray into full-on fantasy for Tom Cruise.

Legend (1985)

Tom Cruise stars in this Sir Ridley Scott-directed fantasy about a young man who must stop the Lord of Darkness (The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s Tim Curry) from not only destroying daylight, but also marrying the woman (Mia Sara) he loves.

“A Gothic fairy tale brought to life,” wrote Slant magazine’s Ed Gonzalez of the initially poorly received film that has since become something of a cult classic.

Supplied Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal get up close and personal in Love & Other Drugs.

Like director Ed Zwick's 1986 tale About Last Night, one of the most striking things about this late-’90s-set tale is the nudity. The former buttoned-down Genovian princess Anne Hathaway bares plenty of flesh, matched by a buff-looking Jake Gyllenhaal.

However, this adaptation of Jamie Reid's 2005 book Hard Sell: The Evolution of a Viagra Salesman is no sex comedy, but rather a cross between Love Story and Up in the Air, as two "lost" souls try to find and hang onto one another despite their own hang-ups. The impressive supporting cast includes Oliver Platt, Hank Azaria and Judy Greer.

Supplied James Woods plays Once Upon a Time in America’s Maximilian Bercovicz.

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Based on Harry Grey’s 1952 novel The Hoods, Sergio Leone’s epic crime drama chronicles the lives of best friends David “Noodles” Aaronson and Maximilian "Max" Bercovicz, as they establish a group of New York-based Jewish gangsters.

Robert De Niro, James Woods, Elizabeth McGovern and Joe Pesci are among the featured players in a strong acting line-up.

“The film slips easily back and forth in time, dancing between the decades, often making the connection from one era to another solely by means of brilliant cuts that work like magic,” wrote Los Angeles Times’ Kenneth Turan.

Supplied Morgan Freeman spars with young Guy Witcher in The Power of One.

The Power of One (1992)

Loosely based on Bryce Courtenay’s beloved 1989 novel of the same name, this World War II-set, South African-based drama takes a deep dive into the life of Peter “PK” Keith (Guy Witcher/Stephen Dorff). A coming-of-age tale, it looks at his relationships with a German pianist, a Coloured boxing coach and an Afrikaner potential love interest.

The supporting cast includes Daniel Craig, Sir John Gielgud, Morgan Freeman and Armin Mueller-Stahl.

“Beautifully produced and gorgeously shot on location in Zimbabwe by lenser Dean Semler, [this] picture has depth, dimension and first-rate casting,” wrote Variety magazine.

Supplied Colin Farrell made a real impression as Tigerland’s Roland Bozz.

Tigerland (2000)

The movie that first introduced the world to the dramatic force of nature that is Colin Farrell.

The former Ballykissangel star is the undoubted standout in this 1971-set, Joel Schumacher-directed tale about a group of US army recruits struggling to deal with the Advanced Infantry Training programme at Louisiana’s Fort Polk.

“A beautifully crafted, brilliantly acted and gently moving film that only occasionally lapses into sentimentality,” wrote Empire magazine’s Adam Smith.

Supplied Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro first joined forces for This Boy's Life.

This Boy’s Life (1993)

One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s first major roles, this also marked the first time he teamed up on-screen with fellow Martin Scorsese favourite Robert De Niro.

Based on the memoir of the same name by Tobias Wolff, it focuses on the relationship between a rebellious 1950s teenager and his abusive stepfather. Look out for Ellen Barkin, Eliza Dushku, Tobey Maguire, Carla Gugino and Chris Cooper in various roles.

“An affecting teen melodrama haunted by twisted treehouse memories,” wrote Washington Post’s Rita Kempley.

Supplied Starring Claire Foy, Steven Sodbergh’s Unsane was shot in just 10 days on an iPhone 7-Plus

Claire Foy stars in this psychological thriller about a woman confined to a mental institution after she is pursued by a stalker.

Shot in just 10 days on an iPhone 7-Plus, this is an impressive achievement by writer-director Steven Soderbergh (Logan Lucky). The man who gave the world sex, lies and videotape pulls off another low-budget feat of daring, crafting out a physical and psychological horror that many movies with 10 times the budget would struggle to match.

Offering up a very different persona from The Crown's Elizabeth Windsor, Foy is a revelation as her Valentini struggles to stay sane and alive in a Kafka-esque nightmare.

Supplied Michelle Rodriguez, Viola Davis and Elizabeth Debicki’s characters plot their next move in Widows.

British director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and Gone Girl scribe Gillian Flynn give Lynda La Plante's pulpy premise (it started life as a mid-1980s ITV mini-series) about a group of women who take over their dead husbands’ decidedly dodgy business dealings, a sleek, modern-day makeover, but one that also contains plenty of grit.

Viola Davis (Fences) heads an impressive cast that also includes The Night Manager's Elizabeth Debicki, Fast and the Furious' Michelle Rodriguez and some bloke named Liam Neeson.