Something Special: New Netflix special delivers a gentler, happier and less-caustic version of Hannah Gadsby

REVIEW: "I reckon I owe you a feel-good hour," says Hannah Gadsby, early on in Something Special.

And the audience laughs along with them, acknowledging how thoroughly Gadsby laid waste to our expectations and the accepted shape of a comedy routine in 2018 with the show Nanette.

Nanette began like any comedy special should, with a half-hour or so of funny material, often based on growing up gay in small town Tasmania. But then Gadsby switched directions and segued a story about harassment into one that finished in rape. It was unexpected, discomforting and eventually hugely cathartic.

We can see the echoes and influence of Nanette all over comedy today. The John Mulaney special Baby J wouldn't exist in the shape it does, if Gadsby and Nanette hadn't blazed the trail they did.

Gadsby's next show, Douglas, in 2020, maybe struggled to make much impact by comparison. Douglas traversed Gadsby's autism diagnosis, their first experience of fame and a great deal about the joys of being owned by a dog. It was never going to have the same impact as Nanette – which is probably a good thing – but it was a solid and really likeable set.

Taken together, Nanette and Douglas are a very strong pair of Netflix specials. They put Gadsby at the top of anyone's list of comics who are always worth watching, whenever they turn up.

So Something Special has some big shoes to step into. But I reckon it lives up to what has gone before.

Gadsby opens the special by announcing they are married. Wife "Jenno" is Gadsby's producer. What follows is a story of lockdowns, communication failures, dealing with fame, the perils of autism when you meet Jodie Foster – and a couple of murdered rabbits.

As always with Gadsby, the journey doesn't really call attention to the craft of the writing. It's only in the last minute, as Gadsby "lands the story plane" on a dime, that we maybe realise just what a brilliantly structured and conceived script Gadsby has been following.

Something Special is a gentler, happier and less-caustic version of Gadsby. But they're as funny and relatable as ever. This show won't punch you in the throat like Nanette once did. And it doesn't have to overcome the challenge of being the "difficult second album" that Douglas faced.

Something Special is just a good night in on the couch. Just the way Gadsby likes it.

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special is now available to stream on Netflix.