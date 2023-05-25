Victim/Suspect: Netflix's haunting look at women betrayed by US justice system a tough, but compelling watch

REVIEW: Emma Mannion went to the Alabama, Tuscaloosa police in 2016 and told an officer that she had been raped.

She had been intoxicated, but she knew that two men had taken her to a car and that one had stood outside while the other assaulted her.

Three days later, the detectives requested a follow-up interview. Emma was told security camera footage showed her willingly going to the car and "making out" with at least one of the men – and that the officers would not be charging them.

Emma withdrew her accusation, but was distraught her memory of the night was so different from what the officers told her they had on tape. Emma was charged with making a false complaint, handcuffed and put in a cell. Eventually, she accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to making a false complaint. She barely avoided a year in prison.

But the police had lied – as they are legally allowed to do in Alabama. There was no security camera footage that contradicted Emma's story. The men she accused were never tried.

Supplied Rachel de Leon’s investigations form the basis of Victim/Suspect.

Victim/Suspect is a new Netflix feature documentary on the Mannion case and others like it, in which police departments, overwhelmingly staffed by men and without any specialist sex-crime units, are routinely doing everything they can to make rape and sexual assault accusations simply go away, because they do not have the will, the hours, or the moral courage to investigate them.

Journalist and documentary maker Rachel de Leon makes her filmmaking process a part of the story here – and some people will argue that the cases in Victim/Suspect deserved a more mature and less presenter-driven treatment than this. But, Victim/Suspect has a powerful and essential story to tell – and the good grace to acknowledge that the two cases it covers in any detail, do not represent even the slightest scratch on the surface of this scandal.

Despite what some media would have you believe, false accusations of rape and sexual assault are rare. Genuine victims being coerced into withdrawing accusations are not.

Victim/Suspect is a brief account of how at least a couple of women were betrayed by the American justice system. It's a tough watch, but a compelling one.

Victim/Suspect is now available to stream on Netflix.