Bank of Dave: Formula trumps facts in this light and frothy UK dramedy

Bank of Dave (M, 107mins) Directed by Chris Foggin ***

It’s a tale almost as old as British cinema.

A jaded, cynical outsider from the city is forced to visit and engage with folk who live in a quieter, less affluent community. Gradually, the interloper becomes entranced by this less-pressured, more joyful way of life.

It’s a crowd-pleasing, fish-out-of-water conceit that has been at the heart of memorable fare from Local Hero and Kinky Boots.

And having tasted success with such a scenario set on the Cornish coast in 2019, Fisherman’s Friends director Chris Foggin and screenwriter Piers Ashworth are back hoping lightning will strike twice with another real-life-inspired tale – this time located in Lancashire.

Home to Jimmy Anderson, Sir Ian McKellen and the footballing “Clarets” (including our own Chris Wood for many years), Burnley’s populace of around 70,000 have been through some tough economic times.

SUPPLIED Dave Fishwick became a cult hero after the Channel 4 documentary series Bank of Dave debuted in 2012.

The last deep coal mine and steam-powered mill closed in consecutive years in the early 1980s, while three significant factories departed the city in the decade from 1992. Caught in a cycle of neglect and decay, Burnley subsequently became known as one of the most deprived towns in the UK.

Keen to help out, especially in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, Burnley-based businessman Dave Fishwick (Rory Kinnear), buoyed the success of his own mini-bus dealership empire across Lancashire and Yorkshire, started lending money to small enterprises and families. As a result, Burnley now boasted new Indian restaurants, breweries, barge builders and florists, with Fishwick proudly ploughing every single penny of profit to local charities.

Supplied Dave Fishwick (Rory Kinnear) gets his day in court in the predictable Bank of Dave.

But when he’s asked to assist in a building a new sports centre, he becomes acutely aware of his current limitations. “I’m not a bloody bank,” he laments.

“And I’ve told you, maybe you should be,” comes the rapid reply.

As Dave cogitates on the idea, he initially focuses on the seemingly insurmountable hurdles: “I didn’t go to Eton, I didn’t go to Oxford – and I don’t talk posh.“

Then there’s the small matter of the fact that those in charge of issuing banking licences haven’t approved a new one in around 150 years.

Supplied Hugh Stockwell (Joel Fry) is Bank of Dave’s fish-out-of-water solicitor.

Dave though has a plan, that even if it fails, might at least lead to change within the banking sector.

Enlisting the help of London solicitor Hugh Stockwell (Joel Fry), he wants to be “guided through the labyrinth of rules and regulations” in order to present the best possible application. And when Hugh suggests that would simply be a waste of time, Dave is unfazed.

“I want them to tell me why they’re turning me down,” he smiles, convinced that would reveal the truth about just how rigged and rotten the British banking system really is.

Supplied Hugh Bonneville plays conniving “fat cat” Sir Charles Denbigh.

While somewhat blighted by its cadre of clichéd, rather one-dimensional supporting characters (Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor’s initially caustic love interest, Hugh Bonneville’s callous money-man), Bank of Dave succeeds because of Kinnear (No Time to Die, Years and Years) and Fry’s (Yesterday, Cruella) shaggy underdog charms and a predictably uplifting Dave vs. Goliath battle.

Viewers familiar with the globally popular 2012 Channel 4 documentary series that followed the early days of Fishwick’s initiatives may find that it doesn’t even rate a mention in this light-and-frothy true(ish) take on his story a little odd, but that won’t matter a jot to you if you’re going in cold and eagerly anticipating seeing those holding all the power get their come-uppance.

After preview screenings this weekend, Bank of Dave will open in select cinemas nationwide on June 1.