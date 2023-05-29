The best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies of all-time (and where you can watch them right now)

As the former Governator makes the jump to TV in Netflix's Fubar, Stuff to Watch looks back at the best of the now 75-year-old's big-screen blasts.

He was the elite bodybuilder and serial Mr. Olympia who became one of the world’s biggest movie stars in the 1980s and early ‘90s.

The Austrian-born mountain of muscle whose broken English became a huge asset, as he punctuated his action movies with delightfully deadpan deliveries of crowd-pleasing kiss offs and pithy comebacks, before he eventually developed a wonderful sense of comedic timing.

As the man born Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger makes his series TV debut with Netflix’s Fubar, Stuff to Watch has taken a look back over his cinematic CV and come up with a list of our favourite Arnie flicks – and where you can watch them right now.

Commando (1985, Disney+)

A cheesy classic, this Schwarzenegger action flick provides plenty of entertainment, provided you don’t take it too seriously. Arnie plays John Matrix, a retired elite commando who only has a few hours to find and rescue his daughter from an exiled dictator.

What follows is an orgy of violence, pyrotechnics and truly memorable one-liners. Altogether now – “Let off some steam, Bennett”.

Predator (1987, Disney+)

Schwarzenegger goes native in the wilds of Colombia for this highly entertaining sci-fi action movie. He plays Dutch, the head of an elite commando unit who discover to their horror that they have become the prey of an alien (“Get to the chopper,” as Dutch famously screams).

The eclectic ensemble also includes Carl Weathers, acclaimed screenwriter Shane Black and Arnie’s fellow actor-turned-politician Jesse "The Body" Ventura.

Long before either Squid Game or The Hunger Games, there was this addictive look at a deadly dystopian competition.

Loosely based on the 1982 novel of the same name by one “Richard Bachman” (aka Stephen King), this was the film that led to the television phenomenon that was American Gladiators (the late 20th Century version of Australian Ninja Warrior), predicted digital face replacement decades before it became a potential nightmarish reality and poked fun at the world’s obsession with game shows.

Having disobeyed an order to disperse a food rioting crowd by deadly force, Schwarzenegger's former police helicopter pilot Ben Richards finds himself framed for multiple fatalities and thrust into the public limelight.

Total Recall (1990, iTunes, GooglePlay and YouTube)

Forget the pallid, pathetic 2012 remake, it just simply isn’t in the same galaxy as Paul Verhoeven’s potent 1990 cocktail of tremendous stunts, terrible puns and teenage-boy-baiting titillation.

Based on a Philip K. Dick short story, it has Schwarzenegger at his finest, playing a dual role, as construction worker Doug Quaid discovers he’s not really who he thinks he is. The impressive cast also includes Sharon Stone, Michael Ironside, Ronny Cox and Rachel Ticotin.

If you love lurid action movies, don’t delay, get your ass to Mars now.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991, Neon)

The movie that changed film-making forever by proving computer-graphics could do almost anything.

Liquid robots aside, what T2 cemented was director James Cameron’s reputation of being able to marry a cracking story to high-octane action and the ability to make a sequel bigger and better.

While Arnold Schwarzenegger and Robert Patrick duked it out, a buffed-up Linda Hamilton was the real star of the show.

This was the action-comedy parody that wilted in the face of Steven Spielberg’s jaw-dropping Jurassic Park. The tween boy fantasy and love letter to the power of cinema that found itself nominated for six Golden Raspberry Awards.

And yet, re-watching director John McTiernan and co-writer Shane Black’s ruthlessly parody of their own films like Die Hard and Lethal Weapon, as they re-tool Woody Allen’s The Purple Rose of Cairo for the second-half of the MTV generation, it’s easy to why, it eventually established itself as such a cult classic on VHS. That’s because the delights of this – sometimes – ramshackle story are in the details that could be far more easily paused, rewound and freeze-framed in the comfort of your own home.

Schwarzenegger plays Jack Slater, the movie cop who finds his world invaded by his most avid fan – young Danny Madigan (Austin O’Brien).

Based on the 1991 French film La Totale, this was director James Cameron’s version of a James Bond movie, released at a time when 007 was flailing.

Schwarzengger plays Harry Tasker, a boring computer salesman who is actually a spy for a secret government agency. However, he is forced to blow her cover when he discovers his wife Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis) may be having an affair with – ironically – someone pretending to be a spy.

What other flick from the era features Arnie cracking one-liners, a homage to Sergei Eisenstein’s Battleship Potemkin and Curtis performing a very sultry striptease?