Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom: No Depardieu, no problem for Netflix's knockabout action-comedy

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom is now available to stream on Netflix.

Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom (M, 110mins) Directed by Guillaume Canet ***

Biopix. Antivirus. Deng Tsin Qin. Yes, your enjoyment of this latest live-action adventure of the indomitable Gauls will depend on your tolerance for punning monikers.

And while some of the names created for this first foray into China might be charitably described as rather un-PC, it should be noted that the beloved comic-book series has been renowned for this shtick throughout its more than 55-year history (and indeed is one of Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo’s creation’s less-violent charms).

Promising that no Roman was mistreated during filming (although they predictably take a fair shellacking onscreen), this first original and Gerard Depardieu-free non-animated tale sees our magic potion and menhir-loving duo enlisted to help Princess Sa See (Julie Chen) save her kingdom from the ambitious, aforementioned Qin (Bun-hay Mean), who has already locked up her mother the Empress (Linh-Dan Pham).

But while the pair are as supremely confident as ever, the tensions between them are at an all-time high.

Supplied Guillaume Canet and Gilles Lellouche are the latest actors to play Asterix and Obelix.

Much to Obelix’s (C’est La Vie’s Gilles Lellouche) chagrin, Asterix is on a health kick, determined to replace their diet of boar with a “mixed salad, mushrooms, chestnuts – in season, of course”. And after being rebuffed once more by Panacea (Angele), Obelix is now distracted by the Princess’ bodyguard Ka Ra Tay (Leanna Chea).

What they don’t know is that they’ll have to be on their A-game to emerge triumphant this time. Chastened by his own romantic humiliation by Cleopatra (Marion Cotillard), Julius Caesar (Vincent Cassel) has jumped at the chance to offer his military might in exchange for Qin’s promised riches (and potentially, nefariously, an expanded Roman Empire).

Supplied French acting royalty Vincent Cassel and Marion Cotillard are the tempestuous couple Julius Caesar and Cleopatra.

Subtlety has never been a particular strength of the four previous live-action Asterix adventures and new director and star Guillaume Canet (Tell No One, La Belle Epoque) certainly doesn’t try to rock the boat here.

From Cacofonix’s off-key warblings to a cameo by everybody’s favourite pirates, all the traditional tropes established in the original comic-books are present and correct.

Yes, the plot is somewhat thin and the action rather predictable (right down to the Kids’ Movie 101 soundtrack choices like Kung Fu Fighting and I’ve Had the Time of My Life, although Lionel Ritchie’s Say You, Say Me is brilliantly deployed on more than one occasion), but it’s delivered with a swagger and verve that Goscinny and Uderzo would be proud of.

Canet and Lellouche inhabit their iconic moustaches well, but it’s the cameos that will really raise a smile. As well as French acting royalty Cotillard and Cassel, look out for a hilarious, self-mocking turn from Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (following in the footsteps of French star Zinedine Zidane who appeared in 2008’s Asterix at the Olympic Games).

