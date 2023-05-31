Siren: Survive the Island brings chaos, tension and a touch of violence to Netflix

The first five epsiodes of Siren: Survive the Island are now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: The intro into Siren: Survive the Island is pure tension and chaos.

A loud and continuous siren is unnerving on its own and scenes of urgency and violence quickly follow.

A door is hammered shut, a fire extinguisher is used as a defence tool at one stage, teams wrestle each other on stairs.

It’s also in the middle of the night – and raining.

Coming off the success of Physical: 100, Korea has found a niche with intense, physical and often confusing reality shows highlighting physical prowess.

Enter the newest survivalist show to emerge from the region. The subtitled reality show adds a twist of an all-female cast, keen to show off their mental and physical strength, and prove their profession is the toughest.

It’s a bit like a brutal, physical, and – if you’re not paying attention – fairly confusing game of childhood-favourite Capture the Flag.

A group of 24 female firefighters, bodyguards, stunt women, athletes, officers and soldiers are teamed up based on their profession, and their goal is to survive a week on a deserted island.

Supplied Siren kicked off with contestants racing through mudflats while carrying the team's flag.

Team fire and team police trash-talk each other. Team Soldier intimidate a few players and nobody is too worried about Team Stunt, because they’re, “all style, no substance”.

The goal? Survive, basically. Sounds familiar, right? In a way, sure – teams strategise and form alliances. The ultimate goal is to avoid elimination.

But refreshingly, there’s no in-fighting or drama, battles are violent and chaotic, with contestants free to use their bodies as weapons. Night-time stalking through the bush builds tension and the siren sound adds to the general chaos on the screen.

There’s no host on this “Island of Fire”, just a recorded voice that calls itself “master”.

By the time the teams are given the game rules they have already raced through a couple of kilometres of thick, sinking mudflats, while carrying a heavy pole which bears their team flag.

The teams have arena battles – which are set to be contests of strength – and base battles, where the aim is to capture players’ flags and occupy their base in order to have them eliminated.

Supplied Siren is filled with tension, strategy and plenty of stalking through the bush.

As for the rules? There don’t seem to be many.

Windows are smashed, teams stalk each other through the bush in the middle of the night. Arms and legs are weapons. Teams are free to shove, push and kick their way to freedom.

There are moments of familiarity. Teams strategise and plan attacks. Alliances are immediately formed and teams plot the best ways to one-up each other. Some strategic bush-stalking moments drag on for too long and, at times, it’s tempting to fast-forward back to the action, but ultimately it’s easy to be drawn back into the high-tension battles.

Supplied Siren: Survive the Island is brutal and tense – and very physical.

Most refreshingly is the lack of made-for-TV drama.

At least in early episodes, there are no pointless fights or tears over personal relationships. Even caught contestants are announced very unceremoniously, before everyone moves on with the mission of being badass.

