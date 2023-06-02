The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry: A surprisingly honest and insightful British dramedy

After previews over King's Birthday weekend, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry will open in select cinemas nationwide from June 8.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (M, 108 mins) Directed by Hettie Macdonald ****

Maybe sometime in 2020, if they were ever allowed to be in the same pub, Timothy Spall and Jim Broadbent met up for a beer.

And maybe they got talking about the scripts they had been offered. And maybe they decided to toss a coin over who would do what.

And Timothy Spall got the one about the retired man who decides to catch buses the length of England, to honour his wife who has died of cancer. While Jim Broadbent took the one about the retired man who decides to walk half the length of England to honour his friend, who is dying of cancer.

And maybe they even phoned each other up from their respective shoots, to laugh and commiserate, that even though Spall in The Last Bus got to stay warm and dry, it was Broadbent in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry who finished up in the better film, by far.

And no, none of that ever happened. But it makes me laugh to imagine it.

Supplied Jim Broadbent is terrific, but everyone in front of and behind the camera is making smart decisions, every step of the way in The Unexpected Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is based on a novel by Rachel Joyce. In it, the unlikely Harold leaves the house he shares with his wife Maureen.

Learning that his old colleague Queenie is deathly ill, Harold writes her a short letter and walks to his local mailbox to post it. And then he decides to go a little further, to the post office, to catch that day's post. And then, Harold just keeps going. He has decided to walk the 627 miles to Queenie, to deliver his letter by hand. He gets a message to her, that she is not allowed to die until he arrives.

Harold Fry is an unlikely tale that walks a thin edge beside saccharine sentimentality. But, thanks to some disciplined writing, a shift in the director's chair from Hettie Macdonald that emphasises the gruel and the mechanics of the story – and lets the actors take care of the emotions, this Unlikely Pilgrimage mostly stays out of the weeds.

Supplied The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a more honest and insightful film than the premise suggests.

Jim Broadbent is as good as he needs to be, finding a well of heroism in self-absorbed and oblivious Harold that rings true. The film doesn't romanticise Harold's abandonment of Maureen. But it does paint a picture of a man so defeated that he didn't think anyone would mind if he just left. There's a parallel between Harold's walk and the tragedy that defines his and Maureen's past. Macdonald and Broadbent locate that crucial thread in the story.

Penelope Wilton is reliably superb as Maureen. And Earl Cave (Days of the Bagnold Summer) finds some great moments as the Frys’ son, Daniel.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a more honest and insightful film than I was expecting.

Broadbent is terrific, but everyone in front of and behind the camera is making smart decisions, every step of the way. Recommended.

After previews over King's Birthday weekend, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry will open in select cinemas nationwide from June 8.