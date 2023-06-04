Deadloch: A brilliant Aussie crime comedy that will have you snorting with laughter

REVIEW: You have to love any show billed as a comedy, that gets a snort of laughter out of you within 30 seconds of opening. And Deadloch (now streaming on Prime Video) did that.

Two young women are walking home in the dawn. As they trudge through the dunes to their Tasmanian beachside village, one of them literally trips over a naked, dead, man's body. Her durrie falls out of her mouth and onto the only flammable patch of undergrowth that it could.

"Oh shit, his dick's on fire" says her mate. And just like that, I decided to give Deadloch a go.

Writers Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan carved out a name in 2015 with an online parody of cooking and foodie culture called The Katering Show. It was a sensation over the ditch, with a savage and mostly unprintable attack on its targets that hit way more than it missed. The Katering Show racked up enough views online to impress ABC, who commissioned the Kates to make Get Krack!n, which was.the satire of breakfast TV we all needed in 2018 and 2019.

Deadloch was originally conceived as another parody, but this time with high-end, small-town murder dramas in the Kate's sights. "Funny Broadchurch" was the kaupapa. But the creators soon realised that wasn't going to be sustainable across eight, one-hour episodes. So a tougher route was chosen. Deadloch would be funny, but it would have to function as a small-town cop drama that could stand on its own feet. Even if you didn't get the jokes, Deadloch would follow the beats of a murder mystery.

Madeleine Sami plays Deadloch’s Eddie Redcliffe.

McCartney and McLennan are knocking it out of the park. Anyone who has ever lived in a small town with a healthy friction between the older locals who want everything to stay as it is and the hip new arrivals from the city turning up with idealism and cash to change the town forever, will laugh hard at the cracks about farmers’ markets and diversity on the local council.

Deadlock skewers liberal sanctimony just as thoroughly as it puts small-town bogans to the sword. This is equal-opportunity satire, savage, but never mean-spirited – and McCartney and McLennan make it look easy.

Meanwhile, the body on the beach was a local good ol' boy and footie coach. He ran a gym and health food start-up – "Pro Bro: It's protein, for bros" – and had dealings with pretty much everyone in town. Investigating the murder are the diligent Dulcie Collins (Kate Box, playing it like Olivia Colman via Home and Away) and Madeleine Sami as Darwin-based Eddie Redcliffe, flown in to lead the small-town cops, but doing nothing but getting in the way so far.

Supplied Deadloch police officers Abby Matsuda (Nina Oyama) and Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) find an initial single murder investigation becomes much bigger than they could ever have reimagined.

Stealing every scene she gets is Alicia Gardiner as Dulcie's wife and local vet Cath. Gardiner's all-women community choir rendition of The Divinyls' I Touch Myself not only burns the house down, it also provided a strangely, err, touching coda to the first episode.

With six hours to go, I'm liking Deadloch. The genre was overdue to be punctured – and I reckon this is exactly the way to do it. Prime Video might even have a global hit on their hands.

Deadloch is now available to stream on Prime Video.