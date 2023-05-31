Krull at 40: Every '80s Kiwi kid's favourite space adventure has aged terribly

Krull (G, 120mins) Directed by Peter Yates **

It was the cinematic spectacular that mixed in Lord of the Rings-style fantasy with Star Wars-esque action.

The movie that combined the cheek of Time Bandits, with the prophecies, love and monsters of Excaliber.

The family-friendly flick that brought together members of the Royal Shakespeare Company like Francesca Annis, with comedian Robbie Coltrane (who was dubbed), a young Liam Neeson (who wasn’t) and Tucker Jenkins from Grange Hill (an actor known to his Mum as Todd Carty).

One of the most expensive films of its era, but blighted by a troubled shoot that its director Peter Yates reportedly hated so much he took a three-week Caribbean vacation while in the middle of production.

The result was an enthralling experience that many Kiwi kids at the time preferred to the Ewok-infested, New Hope re-run that was Return of the Jedi, that was unleashed the same year (whether that was also because, unlike other countries, it was somehow rated G here, instead of Jedi’s PG is a matter of speculation).

However, 40 years on and Peter Yates’ “intimate epic’ has not aged well.

While James Horner, fresh from his brilliant work on Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, delivers a truly epic score, it feels almost out of place alongside action that feels more knockabout than foreboding and portentous.

As you’d expect, the special effects now look rather ropey (the deadly Shelob-esque spider straight from 1970s Doctor Who central casting) and the silent, faceless enemy that are “The Beast’s” slayers might look like dark Stormtroopers, but when killed, sound like R2-D2 in distress (apparently the shriek was actually borrowed from Victorian-era-set 1976 sci-fi At Earth’s Core).

But if that was bad, the dialogue and plotting were worse. Saddled with an opening voice-over that essentially spelled out what was going to happen (and teased a sequel that never eventuated), Krull introduced us to Dune-like Houses who planned to unite against the shared enemy (the Beast) by getting their offspring to marry. Curiously, given there’s no backstory shared with us, both Colwyn (Ken Marshall) and Lyssa (Lysette Anthony) are more than up for it.

However, before they can finish their vows, let alone consummate the whole shebang, he’s injured and she’s been abducted – with the Beast unconcerned about any accusations of bigamy.

Supplied One year before she starred in Dune, Francesca Annis was Krull's Widow of the Web

Enter elder Ynyr (Freddie Jones), the one man who just happens to know how to kill the Beast. There’s just the small matter of a mountain trek to retrieve the legendary Glaive (a quest for a Shuriken/Fidget Spinner-looking weapon that’s over before you know it and will remind you of a certain Star Wars-themed Crunchie ad), a journey through a deadly swamp to find Ynyr’s long-lost former beau (who has gone all Miss Haversham on him), before a race against time to reach the Beast’s Black Fortress before it makes its daily Tardis-like dematerialisation to another part of the planet.

And if your characters should run into a seemingly insurmountable obstacle? Suddenly come up with a creature nobody has even breathed a word about previously!

It all sounds like the makings for a rollicking good time. And to 9-year-old me, it probably was. But my movie-loving 12-year-old got bored within 10-minutes, preferring his schoolwork.

Really, much of the problem of watching Krull now is what has come after it in terms of storytelling and movie-making.

Made just a year later and running almost 20-minutes shorter, The NeverEnding Story is a far more satisfying watch. The set-pieces are way more varied, the action pacier and its swamp scene is one of the most emotionally devastating watches you’ll ever introduce your kid to. This one felt like an early episode of Star Trek, complete with mid-’60s deadpan delivery.

Oh Krull, how I loved you so once, but truly, you were better off simply remaining in my childhood memories.

Krull is now available to rent from iTunes, as well as on physical media from Aro (DVD), Auteur House (DVD) and Alice’s (DVD and Blu-Ray) video stores.