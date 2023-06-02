Final Destination: One of the most inventive, subversive horrors of the century is now on Netflix

Final Destination is now available to stream on Netflix.

Final Destination (R16, 97mins) Directed by James Wong ****

From the moment Wes Craven unleashed his Munch-masked killer on the world in 1996, the teenage horror movie rode a wave of popularity all the way to the new millennium.

That wasn’t necessarily a good thing, with a slew of low-rent copycats and wannabes outnumbering the decent and successful stabs at recreating Scream’s magic.

Written by the creators of many a decent X-Files episode, 2000’s FInal Destination initially looked like at had all the requisite elements for a lame rip-off – teenagers in peril, bizarre killings and a hip soundtrack.

Thankfully, this was no direct-to-video fodder, but rather a brilliantly, subversive, inventive and innovative tale that spawned four solid sequels during the following decade (with a sixth film apparently in the works).

The original opens innocently enough. A group of high school students are boarding a flight to Paris for a school trip when one of their number, Alex (Devon Sawa), experiences a terrifying premonition that the aircraft is going to explode. His resulting hysteria and efforts to warn his fellow passengers only result in him and a group of friends being asked to deplane.

However, when his prediction turns tragically accurate, the survivors then find themselves being hunted down one-by-one by a presence that may or may not be death itself coming to collect what it feels Alex’s actions denied it.

The great thing about director James Wong’s movie is that manages to achieve what so many other teen horrors fail to do – be genuinely scary.

A horror movie without a monster, it’s a hell of a lot of fun (not to mention incredibly tense) watching fate attempt to take out those who avoided their supposedly pre-ordained destiny at the hands of the combination of the explosive qualities of aviation fuel and the non-negotiable nature of gravity.

Even more than two decades on, it’s hard not to be completely engrossed in the survivors being imperilled by everything from natural gas, knives, trains, power lines and metal shards.

Final Destination is now available to stream on Netflix.