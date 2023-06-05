The Birdcage: One of Robin Williams' most hilarious comedies comes to Prime Video

The Birdcage is now available to stream on Prime Video.

The Birdcage (M, 119mins) Directed by Mike Nichols ****

One of the more disturbing trends in the mid-’90s was American remakes of successful and beloved French films.

For a while it seemed like Hollywood couldn’t go a year without pilfering the Gallic back-catalogue of cinema. Three Man and a Baby, Sommersby, Nine Months, The Assassin, True Lies and arguably even Twelve Monkeys, just the tip of the iceberg.

In most cases, they were pallid, inferior versions, so when United Artists announced that they were taking a stab at “reimagining” and shifting the story of one of the most famous French farces, 1978’s La Cage aux Folles, across the Atlantic there was an understandable amount of trepidation.

Set (viewed from 2023, now somewhat ironically) in Florida, The Birdcage’s story revolves around the relationship between nightclub owner Armand (a magnificent Robin Williams) and his lover and star of the stage Albert (a simply superb Nathan Lane, then better known as a theatre actor and vocal artist on animated features like The Lion King).

Supplied Robin Williams and Nathan Lane played partners Armand and Albert in The Birdcage.

When the son they’ve raised together, Val (Dan Futterman), announces that he wants to marry his girlfriend Barbara (Calista Flockhart), their somewhat mixed emotions are caused by the knowledge that her father is ultra-conservative senator Kevin Keeley (Gene Hackman). Given that he is man who thinks the Pope is too controversial and Billy Graham too liberal, Val fears that he’ll never be allowed to marry his sweetheart if her father finds out his Dad is gay.

With his prospective in-laws set for a visit, Val delivers an ultimatum – “Auntie Albert” will either have to play it straight, or temporary leave town. Understandably, he’s not best pleased, promising sabotage, rather than compliance.

But, as Roger Ebert once wrote, La Cage was never really about the plot, it was all about the characters. And that’s what makes The Birdcage that rare beast – a pretty impressive remake.

Director Mike Nichols (The Graduate) assembled a cast who complement each other well and keep this souffle of a tale on the rise, while making sure not to overcook it. The dialogue is snappy (with plenty of sly digs at America’s then conservative bogeyman Bob Dole) and the costuming suitably outrageous.

Supplied Gene Hackman, Dianne Wiest and Calista Flockhart were the Keeleys.

While taking top billing, the late, great Williams is actually one of the most restrained characters on display. In a role you would have thought was a licence for mayhem, he stands out because of being the solid heart at the centre of this sometimes chaotic and anarchic tale.

Sassy, smart, subversive and simply a hell of a lot of fun (although be warned, viewed now it’s somewhat caricatured depictions will seem rather dated and un-PC), The Birdcage is a triumph because it succeeds as both a straightforward comedy and a social and political satire.

