A Beautiful Life: It's Netflix NZ's current No.1 movie, but I really hated it

A Beautiful Life

This Scandinavian drama answers the question: "what would happen if a really, really handsome Danish fisherman unexpectedly turned out to have a singing voice exactly like Ed Sheeran?"

And the answer is, pretty much every cliché about a young singer-songwriter you've ever seen before, but all in the same movie.

The star of A Beautiful Life is so cool – in Denmark – that he doesn't even need a second name. Like Rihanna, Bono, or Kermit, this guy just goes by "Christopher".

A Beautiful Life follows our young warbler from the pub where he is discovered – there just happens to be widow of a famous rock star in the audience – and on to his utterly predictable trajectory towards fame, heartbreak and acceptance.

Danish star Christopher plays A Beautiful Life's Elliot.

All I'm gonna say about A Beautiful Life, is if you like the yearning nonsense that passes for "a ballad" on the trailer, then this film is exactly what you deserve. A Beautiful Life makes Keira Knightley in Begin Again look like Johnny Rotten in Never Mind the Bollocks.

And if – like me – the only Danish movies you have seen are the great ones that turn up at the film festivals, then I guess it's good to be reminded that they can make terrible, sappy, mostly unwatchable movies too. Just like everyone else.

Ready Player One is now available to stream on Netflix.

Ready Player One

Steven Spielberg’s 2018 adaptation of Ernest Cline’s 2011 novel is set in 2045.

The world is the dystopian dump all the books and movies have been promising us. People are either rich beyond their dreams, or existing in chronic underemployment and spiritual redundancy.

Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan, X Men: Apocalypse) is 18. Born after the "corn syrup drought and the bandwidth riots", he spends every day, like everyone else in the western world, in the Oasis; a vast VR platform built 20 years before.

The Oasis is a riot of pop-culture references, game playing and fantasy. It is where you get your education, your entertainment and your relationships. Players from around the world meet, form clans and make friends or enemies. It is also home to the world's most stable currency. Credits earned inside The Oasis can be spent in the real world.

At the heart of every game is the story that the designer James Halliday has planted the ultimate Easter Egg somewhere inside The Oasis. And whoever finds the three keys that unlock the egg's hiding place will inherit Halliday's trillion-dollar fortune.

Tye Sheridan stars as Wade Watts in Ready Player One.

Ready Player One is a huge, gaudy, predictable (no one does “plucky kids save the world” like Spielberg, and there is never any doubt how this story will play out) and occasionally unwieldy film. There is also some confusion, I think, about exactly who the film is aimed at.

A lengthy sequence set in a pixel-perfect recreation of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining had me cooing with appreciation, but it's hard to imagine your average 12-year-old being quite so awed. Then again, I know that at least half of the game references were over my head – and I still enjoyed every second of them.

At its best, this is a candy-coated blast of movie-going nirvana. Maybe Tron, The Last Star Fighter, The Lego Movie and even The Matrix have spun a similar yarn. But no one has done it quite as impressively, and has quite as much fun, as Spielberg and co. do here.

Ready Player One will have you hooting if you did grow up in the 1980s or '90's. And if you didn't, it might make you wish you did.