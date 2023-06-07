Mad Heidi: The outrageous, hilarious, Tarantino-inspired Swissploitation movie

Mad Heidi is now available to rent from GooglePlay, iTunes and madheidi.com

Mad Heidi (R18, 93mins) Directed by Johannes Hartmann and Sandro Kolpfstein ****

“In Italy for 30 years under the Borgias, they had warfare, terror, murder and bloodshed, but they produced Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and the Renaissance. In Switzerland, they had brotherly love, they had 500 years of democracy and peace – and what did that produce? The cuckoo clock.”

I was reminded by Harry Lime’s (Orson Welles) famous speech from The Third Man (one of my favourite movie quotes ever) while watching this gleefully subversive action-horror.

A celebration (and piss-take) of all things Swiss (there’s even a death-by-Toblerone), this crowdfunded “Swissploitation” is the modern-day “grindhouse” minor classic we didn’t know we needed.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey film-makers take note, this is how you “reimagine” a children’s classic for a blood-thirsty 2020s audience – don’t forget to have fun in between all the spurts, gushes and general splatter.

Yes, as the title suggests, this is inspired by Johanna Spyri’s 1880s novel about a spirited alpine mädchen, but crossed with the Zucker brothers’ Top Secret!, Tarantino tales like Kill Bill and Inglourious Basterds, a touch of Paul Verhoeven (as well as borrowing his Starship Troopers’ star Casper Van Dien, this also features a hilarious Public Service Announcement encouraging citizens to call out anyone behaving “suspiciously lactose intolerant” that would fit right at home in that film, or the Dutch director’s Total Recall or RoboCop) and enhanced with (a lot of) extra cheese.

Supplied Alice Lucy is Mad Heidi.

Be warned though, this is not for the faint-hearted or easily offended – debutant feature directors Johnannes Hartmann and Sandro Klopsftein definitely put the grue in gruyère here, creating an unholy fondue that mixes a range of 1970s genres from Blaxploitation to the “women’s prison movie” and the “revenge flick”.

After a prologue highlighting the country’s undisputed King of Cheese Meili’s (Van Dien) controversial rise to power as Switzerland’s president, we’re whisked forward 20 years to a grown-up Heidi (Alice Lucy, in an impressive debut) having a roll in the hay with her beloved Goat Peter (Kel Matsena).

Blissfully infatuated, despite her grandfather’s (David Schofield) warning that her beau might be involved in some shady businesses, Heidi is horrified when Peter is publicly executed in front of her. His crime? Selling his own black-market goat’s cheese. Turns out, Meili isn’t particularly keen on competition.

Supplied Ninety minutes of the finest cinematic fromage, Mad Heidi offers plenty of visceral delights, cheesy (literally in many cases) kiss-off lines and homages to action movies past.

A howl of protest at her lover’s death, results in Heidi only narrowly escaping with her own life. However, after a pursuit, her home is not so lucky – burned to a crisp by Meili’s soldiers.

Eventually captured, our heroine finds herself incarcerated and fed a diet of cheese, while being trained in the art of schwingen (wrestling, you pervs) in preparation for a celebratory Schwingfest to mark this year’s annual Swiss National Day.

But even as she defies her captors and plots her escape, Meili’s most fiendish plan yet is getting closer to fruition. A new ultra-lactose cheese promises to maximise muscle mass and cerebral softness, potentially turning whoever consumes it into a compliant super soldier.

Meili’s global ambitions might finally be realised, unless Heidi can somehow find a way to stop him.

Supplied Former Starship Troopers headliner Casper Van Dien returns to the spotlight as Mad Heidi’s President Meili.

Ninety minutes of the finest cinematic fromage, Mad Heidi offers plenty of visceral delights, cheesy (literally in many cases) kiss-off lines and homages to action movies past. Listen closely and you’ll hear nods to and riffs on everything from Scarface to Apocalypse Now, Crocodile Dundee and Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!

Perhaps destined to be this decade’s Iron Sky, Mad Heidi is a wild, very adult ride, but my goodness it’s a hell of a lot of fun.

