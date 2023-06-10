Uka: Competitive card-playing comes to prime-time TV – the result is compelling

Season 2 of Uka will debut on Whakaata Māori on June 16. Episodes will also be available to stream on maoritelevision.com

REVIEW: Having previously championed karaoke and the country’s forklift drivers, Whaakata Māori is now bringing competitive card-playing to prime-time television.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Uka draws together 16 of the “best and funniest” Māori euchre players from across the motu together for a tournament to find out who is Aotearoa’s best duo.

Kicking off this Friday (June 16) at 8pm, it’s actually the second season of the show which first debuted in July 2021. Back then, it just featured players from the Tainui region, but while it still boasts original hosts Rāhui Papa and Maria Huata – and essentially the same format (each of the 10-episodes focuses on two 10-minute match-ups) – there have been a few changes.

Gone are the on-screen displays of everyone’s cards, while Papa and Huata’s sometimes hilarious and informative live commentaries have been replaced by a more intimate-feeling straight audio-feed from the action at the centre of the Henderson studio. While that means newbies might not learn as much about the nuance and skill (and luck) involved, it does showcase the bilingual banter and bluffing that the players say provides much of the joy of the game itself.

An overhead camera gives us a good view of all the action, while players cackle and cajole each other along – unless they’re in the lead, in which case there are exhortations to slow the game down. And while the prospect of watching cards could be the televisual equivalent of paint drying for many, some of the matches can get pretty exciting as the clock ticks down (one of the early bouts is literally decided by a coin toss after a last-second “Hail Mary” play).

Heavily formatted – and no less charming because of it – it’s clear the makers pick out a team of the four on display each episode to focus on. And in the opener, they choose a doozy in the form of Wairere Touch Club pairing Harley Raihe and Mita Graham.

After playing down their chances by informing viewers that “we have no skills – we’re here to be cheeky and have some good laughs”, the boys get off a strong start, a buoyant Graham revelling in their early success. But then, as the cards start to go against them, he mock calls for a re-deal, opining that his latest hand contains no picture cards.

Then, during the post-match reflections on their overall performance, he grumbles that his partner could have played better and again laments that the gods were against them. “Today, we were playing poker instead, but only with sevens and eights.”

And when Raihe tries to suggest that some of the rules were “new to me, new to both of us”, Graham quickly corrects him: “No, just you.”

Another early season episode features Kōhanga o Tokomaru husband-and-wife “cowboys” Hoana Forrester and Horiata Raihania, whose stated game plan is “to still be married at the end of the weekend”.

“Some people go to camps or marriage counsellors, we come to a euchre tournament,” Forrester explains.

Later, Raihania credits “listening to my wife” for their success as a pairing.

But although there’s plenty of talk about teams “believing in themselves” and “playing correctly”, the best, final, confessional word has to go to one victorious participant who shall, for the moment, remain unnamed.

“I was looking at the player next to me and I could see his cards through the reflection in his glasses.”

Season 2 of Uka will debut on Whakaata Māori at 8pm on June 16. Episodes will also be available to stream on maoritelevision.com