Umami: Gerard Depardieu shines in a contrived, indulgent, hugely enjoyable drama

Umami (M, 92 mins) Directed by Slony Sow ****

Chef Gabriel Carvin runs a hugely prestigious restaurant from a beautifully restored and cavernous chateau.

The movers and shakers love to be seen at his tables, though Carvin's love for what he does has long since faded.

Carvin's wife is sleeping with another man; the restaurant critic who recently awarded Carvin his coveted third Michelin-like star.

Carvin accepts these two facets of his life as though they were much the same; proof of the pointlessness of all endeavours, and of how people will generally act in a way you find barely worth acknowledging. Carvin sighs as his wife leaves to spend the night with her lover with the exact same indifference with which he accepted that third star.

We meet Carvin, Gerard Depardieu – of course – as a mountain of damp flesh, sitting on a plastic stool as he showers, elephantine and phlegmatic beyond measure, remonstrating that the world has moved on without him.

Supplied Gerard Depardieu’s Carvin is the heart and soul of Slony Sow’s whimsical film that stays just the right side of cloying.

Into this morass of self-regard and bitterness, Umami writer and director Slony Sow (Parisiennes) introduces the one flavour that perhaps will jolt Carvin out of his lethargy – a near fatal heart attack.

Recovering in his hospital bed, contemplative as always, but perhaps with an overdue sense of purpose, Carvin at last reaches out to a few people. First on the list is his oldest and perhaps only remaining friend, an oyster fisherman named Rufus with a barkingly unlikely side-hustle as a hypnotist.

After a session beneath the pendulatory watch and before most of us could even utter the words "outrageous contrivance", Carvin hits on a plan to travel alone to Japan, to meet the chef who bested him decades before in a prestigious international competition. Carvin had cooked his heart out that day and expected to win. But he was humbled by a quiet man bearing a simple bowl of ramen.

Once Carvin has landed in Japan, Umami moves into the well-worn grooves of the older-man-finds-purpose-among-strangers films that have been filling our screens for as long as films have been shown.

Carvin makes a friend of a salaryman at a sleeping pod hotel, who has his own problems to resolve. While the meeting with the long ago rival chef refuses to go exactly as we might have expected – and gives glimpses of an inventiveness and mischievousness in Sow's writing that skirts Umami past the most common potholes of the genre.

Supplied At times, Umami reminded me of everything from Babel to Tampopo. The ingredients are disparate and not always expected, but I thought they worked well together.

Sow is happy to introduce new characters to the film who don't immediately connect to the narrative. But after a while, their place in the story comes into focus. Possibly the most memorable performer in Umami makes his entrance very late in the show and has nothing obvious to do except demonstrate it is possible to make a goldfish out of sugar syrup. But Umami would have been less of a film without him.

Umami is a whimsical film that stays on the right side of cloying. The relationship between Carvin and his adult sons is deftly handled. And even the back and forth with wife Louise (Sandrine Bonnaire) remains credible, in a very French kind of way.

Umami is a contrived and indulgent film that I happened to like very much. At times, it reminded me of everything from Babel to Tampopo. The ingredients are disparate and not always expected, but I thought they worked well together.

And one thing more. I watched Umami via the streaming service AroVision. It is also available at Academy OnDemand, as well as Apple TV and Google Play.

The first two (like Deluxe AtHome and Lumiere Online) are locally owned platforms. They host thousands of films and have a selection of New Zealand and festival films that are far greater than the big American- owned companies.

Joining is simple, and free. There is no monthly fee. You simply choose the film you want to watch and pay between $3 and $8 for access. If they don't have a film you want to see, you can email or – yes! – call them up and ask for it. These streamers are brilliant. Try them.

In English and French and Japanese with English subtitles, Umami is now available to rent from AroVision, Academy OnDemand, GooglePlay, YouTube and iTunes.