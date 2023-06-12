The Girl Next Door: Elisha Cuthbert's bland, tasteless 2004 teen rom-com has not aged well

The Girl Next Door is now available to stream on Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

The Girl Next Door (16+, 109mins) Directed by Luke Greenfield **

Matthew Kidman (Emile Hirsch) is facing a late-teens crisis.

He's coming to the end of his school days at Westport High, but feels his life is slipping away from him. Sure he's been getting straight As and is student council president, but hijinks and horseplay haven't exactly been his forte. Even his attempts at playing hookey are lame – and girls have given him a wide berth.

However, just when he's consigned himself to geekdom, his next-door neighbour's mysterious niece Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert) turns up in town. She's hot, heavenly, humorous and home alone for the next fortnight. So what is a guy to do but show her the sights.

Boasting a terrific, eclectic soundtrack (including the likes of David Gray, Marvin Gaye and Queen) and an impressive opening montage involving high school seniors' memories and dreams, 2004’s The Girl Next Door offers great initial promise.

Throw in a “so-hot-right-now”-from-24 and Old School’s Canadian-born star Cuthbert and a plot involving many a teenage boy's fantasy and director Luke Greenfield (The Animal) started out with all the cards in his favour. And, for about 40 minutes, it all works.

Riffing on Risky Business, American Pie and Milk Money can only get you so far, though, and eventually Stuart Blumberg (Keeping the Faith), Brent Goldberg and David Wagner's (Van Wilder) script runs out of steam.

Stalling about an hour in, the movie tries to squeeze way too much juice out of a single premise, ending up at least 20 minutes too long, ploddingly predictable, devoid of any humour and with countless serious lapses in logic and taste.

However, despite the seemingly ever-present salacious threat of nudity (and what appears to have been a seriously large lingerie budget), prurient viewers will be disappointed by the end result, perhaps reinforcing the overall feeling that Cuthbert deserved to be starring in far better fare than the material on offer here.

Lacking any other big stars, aside from a scene-stealing Timothy Olyphant (TV’s Justified), the producers have decided to focus on casting lookalikes for Leonardo DiCaprio (Hirsch), John Cusack (Chris Marquette) and John Lennon (Paul Dano). It's the only character inherent in their one-dimensional roles.

Neither as raunchy as Porkies, nor as sweet as Pie, The Girl Next Door is remarkably plain, bland and tasteless.

