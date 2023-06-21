Jon & Lucy's Odd Couple: Screw Couples Therapy, TVNZ's has the laugh-fest you need

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's relationship is put to the test on the first episode of Jon and Lucy's Odd Couples.

REVIEW: Screw Couples Therapy, this is the much-needed mid-week laugh you can snuggle up on the couch with your significant other to enjoy this winter.

Alternatively, if you’re a singleton, whether by choice or circumstance, this might just confirm that you’re better off without all the angst and petty behaviour.

Hosted by one of the Britain’s most famous passive-aggressive bickering duos – comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont – Jon and Lucy’s Odd Couples (which begins screening on TVNZ 2 at 8.35pm on Wednesday, June 21) is a hilarious celebrity game show which pits two pairs against one another in order to determine “who has the best relationship”.

Each week, the winners will go home with a specially tailor-made prize (for example, a deep clean of their house, or a foot spa), while the losers will just go home (no doubt with plenty to discuss, ponder and reflect upon).

Taking the challenge in the first instalment are Eight Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown’s maths whizz Rachel Riley and her Strictly Coming Dancing partner-turned-husband Pasha Kovalev and current Taskmaster Champion of Champions Richard Herring and wife Catie Wilkins, a comedian some 12 years younger than him.

After detailing how each couple met and introducing the show’s in-house relationship therapist Charlene Douglas, the competition gets underway via a pre-recorded section set at a rural retreat.

As they lounge around in bathrobes, admitting that their “day-to-day communication is dreadful” (Riley and Kovalev) and that Herring “makes jokes” and Wilkins “doesn’t like them”, Richardson and Beaumont spring the surprise that the long sought-after spa treatment has been substituted for a polygraph – with a point for the couple that “lie the least”.

Supplied Husband and wife comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are the hosts of Jon and Lucy's Odd Couples.

After demonstrating that Richardson does indeed know when Beaumont gets her haircut (“because you’re gone for three days”), the pairs are grilled about various attitudes and behaviours, the most revealing of which is that Riley pees in the shower (something which she is then reminded of constantly for the rest of the episode).

That’s followed by some studio action in the form of a Family Feud-style guessing game, where the contestants have to guess numbers like the percentage of men who send naked pictures of themselves to their partners, the percentage of UK people prepared to have sex with a robot and the average number of years of marriage of those who get divorced. Some of the results are surprising – and disturbing.

Back at the retreat, there’s a challenge that Alex Horne and Greg Davies would be proud of. The couples have just 15 minutes to work together to clean a seriously soiled bathroom. It’s compelling and –occasionally hysterical – viewing.

While Kovalev spends virtually the entire time buffing up a single tap, Riley piles all the detritus in the bath. And although their rivals take a more methodical, holistic approach, their efforts are somewhat marred by Herring’s over-exploitation of the absorbent properties of his bathrobe.

Defending his decision after the footage is displayed, Herring offers the sage advice that “the beauty of marriage is that it's very hard to get out of, especially where kids are involved”, while Richardson vows to make Riley and Kovalev crack, even if they have to film at the retreat for a month.

Supplied Richard Herring and Rachel Riley endure a polygraph on the opening episode of Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples.

He doesn’t need to wait long, as a studio round involving “an item that’s a bone of contention” between the couples clearly agitates Kovalev, as Riley produces a photo album of pics she’s taken of him sleeping in awkward and compromising positions. However, he looks far more confident than his opponent during the next challenge, which requires the boys to become their partner’s makeup artist (clearly all that time backstage on Strictly was not wasted).

“What goes well with tears?” Richardson asks Herring, after his frightening efforts to makeover Wilkins.

With current Great British Sewing Bee host Sara Pascoe, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, Blue’s Duncan James and actor Amanda Abbington and their significant others all set to appear during the five-episode run, the prospects for frivolity and the occasional frosty moment look high.

As Richardson himself jokes, this is “the show that looks at the 42 per cent divorce rate and makes us think, ‘we can get that up a bit’.”

Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples debuts on Wednesday, June 21 at 8.35pm on TVNZ2. Episodes will also be available to stream on TVNZ+.