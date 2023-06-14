Saint X is the perfect psychological thriller for crime junkies

Saint X is now available to stream on Disney+.

Saint X

Based on a novel of the same name, this explores the girl-gone-missing trope, and focuses on a young woman who disappears while on holiday in the idyllic Caribbean Islands.

Alison’s story is told by many different – reliable and not – narrators, underlined by her surviving sister, Emily, who will not accept the stories officials have fed to her and her family – that there was not enough evidence to convict the two men involved.

Emily was just seven when her sister was brutally raped and murdered, but 20 years on, she continues to search for the answers she never got.

Supplied Jayden Elijah and West Duchovny star in Saint X.

When Emily unexpectedly runs into one of the men suspected of Alison’s violent death, it leads her down a terrifying and dangerous path, as she decides to take the fate of her sister’s probable killer into her own hands.

For those that are fond of a psychological thriller and don’t shy away from a few jump scares, Saint X is definitely for you.

SUPPLIED The Parent Trap is now available to stream on Disney+.

The Parent Trap

I don’t think there was one child in the early 2000s who watched this film and desperately wished for the discovery of a long-lost twin.

Starring Lindsay Lohan in her sweet and innocent days, The Parent Trap tells the story of two twins who were separated at birth and accidentally meet each other at a summer camp.

Because Lohan is very much not a twin, she had to act both parts, playing both Annie from London, complete with an English accent, and Hallie, from California.

The twins embark on a “parent trap”, swapping places at the end of camp and attempting to bring their divorced parents together – surely a foolproof plan?

Although The Parent Trap is very much a children’s film, the sweetness of the story about trying to bring a broken family together holds strong and is still an excellent watch even at 27 years of age.

SUPPLIED Wild Life is now available to stream on Disney+.

Wild Life

You may know the brand Patagonia, but do you know the love story of the two environmental activists that created it?

Kris Tompkins and Doug Tompkins, described as the original dirt bikers, climbers and skiers invented the outdoor clothing business as we know it, building a massive empire with brands like Patagonia, North Face and Esprit.

Despite this massive success, the couple left it all behind and instead embarked on a goal to create National Parks throughout Chile and Argentina, with the overarching goal of saving the planet.

However, this epic adventure as a couple was shattered, when Doug passed away in a tragic accident while in Chile, up-ending Kris’ life as she knew it.

This documentary chronicles Kris dealing with the loss of the love of her life, while trying to fulfil the legacy they had started together.

SUPPLIED The Actress is now available to stream on Disney+.

The Actress

Straight out of Turkey comes this story of Yasemin Derin, who is a famous actress by day and a Robin Hood-type by night, getting revenge on those who are violent to women and children.

Although Derin may think her revenge restores the balance between good and evil, she is technically a serial killer, which soon lands her and the cover of her perfect life in a load of trouble.

The show is Disney+’s first Turkish series, and features some of Turkey’s best in the industry, including acclaimed screenwriter Hakan Bonomo.

Don’t let the fact you’re going to have to turn on your subtitles (or quickly learn Turkish) sway you from indulging in this funny, thrilling series – it’s well worth it.