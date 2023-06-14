You Hurt My Feelings: Julia Louis Dreyfus shines in thought-provoking adult tale

After previews tonight (Wednesday), You Hurt My Feelings opens in select cinemas nationwide on June 15.

You Hurt My Feelings (M, 93mins) Directed by Nicole Holofcener ***½

Those who enjoyed the TVNZ+-hosted Lucky Hank over the last couple of months should definitely check out this bittersweet marital dramedy.

It boasts the same kind of thought-provoking, angst-filled, acerbic adult scenarios, while also containing a cadre of memorable characters and some crisp writing. What You Hurt My Feelings also has in common with Hank is writer-director Nicole Holofcener, who helmed two episodes of that eight-part series.

From Walking and Talking to Friends With Money, Please Give and Can You Ever Forgive Me?, the now 63-year-old Holfcener has carved out a reputation for crafting absorbing tales that get the best out of carefully chosen acting ensembles, while also tackling contemporary (and sometimes timeless) conundrums around relationships and modern-day mores.

This latest work reunites her with former Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a decade after the actor was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in Enough Said.

She’s Beth Mitchell, a New York author and writing teacher whose debut memoir I Had To Tell It is a success that has become a millstone. But as she struggles to complete her more fiction-orientated follow-up, husband Don (Tobias Menzies) is becoming more and more jaded by his own work as a couples therapist. And he’s doing a terrible job of hiding it.

“You want to intervene? Because we can do this at home,” client Jonathan (David Cross) testily enquires as he and partner Carolyn’s (Amber Tamblyn) bickering dominates their latest session.

“Maybe a little less contempt and a little more honest feeling would help,” Don suggests to the pair, as he ushers them out the door.

Supplied A showcase for the brilliant Julia Louis Dreyfus, You Hurt My Feelings gives her plenty of emotion-filled moments and wonderful one-liners to deliver.

Unfortunately, it’s advice he fails to take himself, his admission to brother-in-law Mark (Arian Moayed) that he doesn’t like Beth’s new book overheard by the already self-doubting scribe. “Can you say anything?” Mark queries.

“No, I can’t. It feels too late.”

The remarks send Beth into a spiral, a very physical reaction followed by simmering anger that doesn’t dissipate, even when she eventually confronts him. “If I did say that, you took it out of context,” he says defensively.

“Oh, you’re going to gaslight me now,” she retorts, before dismissing his argument that he hadn’t confessed as to his true thoughts because he was “being encouraging”.

“That’s not true – you were lying to be encouraging.”

As he goes on the offensive – “this whole world is falling apart and this is what is consuming you” – the ongoing argument becomes about more than just his thoughts on her writing and her need for his approval. “No man wants a V-neck, we have nothing to show,” Don grumps about a recent gift.

Supplied Husband and wife Don (Tobias Menzies) and Beth (Julia Louis Dreyfus) find themselves very much not on the same page in You Hurt My Feelings.

Beth sister Sarah (Michaela Watkins) attempts to cheer her up by admitting that she loves her actor husband Mark, but hasn’t always liked his performances. However, Beth’s still not sure if she’s able to stay with a man who isn’t wowed by her creative output.

Very much a showcase for the brilliant Dreyfus, Holofcener here gives her muse plenty of emotion-filled moments and wonderful one-liners to deliver.

Some viewers might cringe at the self-obsessiveness of the main characters (and Cross’ awful attempt at mimicking a New Zealand accent), but this does have a far greater ring of authenticity than the partner- swapping antics of the recent Maybe I Do, or the septuagenarians-behaving-badly-abroad that passed for comedy in Book Club: The Next Chapter.

