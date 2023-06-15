Cats in the Museum: Russian animated-adventure the weirdest kids' movie in years

After previews in select cinemas over the next two weekends, Cats in the Museum will open across the country on June 29.

Twenty years ago Russian director Aleksandar Sokurov attempted to bring to life St Petersberg’s State Hermitage Museum for modern cinemagoing audiences.

Audaciously shot in one take, it was a triumph of planning and technology, as a mysterious 19th century French aristocrat took viewers on a guided tour of the cultural repository’s more than three million artworks.

It most certainly wasn’t for everyone. As one UK critic rather unkindly put it, the experience was “less like watching paint dry, than like watching it sit on the wall and stay wet”.

Aimed at a much younger audience, a new Russian animated movie appears equally designed as a Hermitage promotion and, although it contains far more action and “comedy”, it is almost as challenging to watch.

I’ve no doubt that’s partly due to some things getting a little lost in translation, the character’s pan-European accents (which includes a Scottish ghost and a French feline) delivering some very halting English dialogue that doesn’t always make a lick of sense. But it’s Scooby Doo-esque mystery involving the attempted theft of the Mona Lisa and other great works also manages to obscure the amazing detail that there really have been a large group of cats who have roamed the halls of the Hermitage – for almost 300 years (even since Empress Elizabeth brought them in to keep the then palace’s rodent population under control).

Our guide to this knockabout adventure is Vincent (Jordan Worsley). Born at sea, the ginger cat had never been on dry land until a raging sea knocked him from his vessel and washed him up on a virtually deserted island. His only companion, a resident dog with whom he has a daily battle (their contretemps always ending the same way, with the pooch missing his quarry, flying through a window and landing on the shore below), depicted here via a Blue Danube-scored, slo-mo shot repeated scene.

Attempting to end the feud after more than a year, Vincent is dismayed when his foe simply makes another lunge. This time though, thanks to a brewing storm, the canine lands onboard a shipwreck, which is then propelled towards the island, causing Vincent’s home to collapse.

As he battles for his life, he is unexpectedly rescued by Maurice (Stephen Kissel), a mouse who has been living in a harpsichord all this time. Eventually picked up by a boat, the “scent of impressionism” assists the avowed culture-devouring rodent (“there’s nothing more delicious than authentic art,” he insists) in determining that their ultimate destination is the Hermitage (‘I caught a whiff of Picasso,” his particular justification).

But his presence is not welcomed by the sextet (Puffin, Muffin, Boffin, Townie, Brownie and Max) of sentry cats who guard the museum’s treasures. With the world’s greatest painting about to arrive, they are in no mood for a Monet or Modigliani-muncher.

Already caught between protecting his pint-sized buddy and stopping him from chowing down on canvases, Vincent is further distracted by the sight of the slinky Cleopatra (Marja Smakhtina). Any budding romance though, has to be put to one side when Maurice accidentally frees the museum’s ghost from his more than century-old prison.

What follows is a fairly pedestrian and oddly and over-explained series of chases, as our heroes work together to unmask an art thief with designs on creating their own masterpieces.

Sure, it’s a great way to expose your littlies to some of the world’s most beloved paintings, but the recreations are oddly juxtaposed with an apparition emanating from a cat’s butt and the film’s sole female character musing as to “why are boys so weird?” Believe me, this “buddy comedy” has no show in passing the Bechdel Test. But then it would likely fail most examinations of its entertainment value and logic (while all the other animals talk and pontificate, the dog is a monosyllabic ball of anger).

And, despite its final “moral” assertion, I’m not sure that Vincent van Gogh would have agreed, “it’s so much better to work together and be there for one another”.

