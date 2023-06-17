The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes: TVNZ's new reality show offers charming, informative, life-affirming viewing

The New Zealand version of The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes is a series about a restaurant staffed by people living with dementia.

REVIEW: Four years after a similar “experiment” captured the attention and hearts of British viewers, New Zealand now has its own version of The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes.

Bringing together eight Kiwi volunteers (it was 14 in the UK) who have varying forms of dementia, the reality series (which debuts on TVNZ1 on Sunday night at 8.30pm) documents their attempts to run a hospitality establishment, under the guidance of celebrity chef Ben Bayly, professional maitre’d Chris Martin and executive chef Mike Shatura.

“Maybe it will turn to custard,” Bayly confides in the camera, while one of his new charges is more direct: “this could ruin your restaurant career.”

But as with the Channel 4 original, inspired by a Japanese venture that focused just on the front-of-house, rather than the cooking as well, what could have felt exploitative, voyeuristic and just plain mean, instead offers heartfelt and occasionally hilarious television.

Channel 4 The British version of The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes, a series about a dining establishment staffed by people living with dementia.

Shot in the same spirit that The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan described as “clear and compassionate”, this might not quite demonstrate “the power television has to mass-educate” in the same way, but it will likely make you rethink what those with dementia are capable of – if given the chance.

Yes, Bayly and the producers don’t seem to have the same lofty aims as that earlier Bristol-based iteration (Michelin-starred restaurateur Josh Eggleton and chef Matt Dodge wanted to show employers that people with dementia could be more than viable staffing options, this wants to see if it boosts the participants’ self-worth and mood), however this feels a little more personal overall.

The Ahi owner and former My Kitchen Rules NZ judge tearily admits that his grandmother “lost all her dignity” from the effects of the disease before she died last year.

Supplied Bevin gets some kitchen training under the watchful eye of executive chef Mike Shatura on The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes.

Offering plenty of erudite and thoughtful observations to the audience and a patient, calm presence on the kitchen and floor, Bayly almost makes you wish the makers had done away with Hilary Barry’s voiceover and just let everyone involved guide us on this journey solely via their own words. Especially because some of the octet are real characters.

Having wryly observed that their opening day menu that includes marinated kingfish, ravioli, wagyu and souffle “sure beats boiled rice”, former company director Cliff is a perfect choice to maitre’d, while Bevin’s easy charm makes him an ideal waiter (“See if you can spot the three mistakes I deliberately make,” he jokes with some of the first customers), until the point that he forgets his duties and sits down to have a yarn (something that appears to happen quite often).

Supplied Offering plenty of erudite and thoughtful observations to the audience and a patient, calm presence on the kitchen and floor, Ben Bayly, centre, almost makes you wish the makers had done away with Hilary Barry’s voiceover on The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes.

While we witness their training and services (which, to be honest, look a lot less chaotic than those on shows like Hell’s Kitchen, or even various MasterChefs), we also learn a bit about each individual, the form of dementia they have – and how it has affected them. It’s charming, informative and life-affirming viewing that makes you wish there were more “relaxed” and “friendly” eating establishments like the one here.

The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes will debut on TVNZ 1 on Sunday night (June 18) at 8.30pm. Episodes will also be available to stream on TVNZ+.