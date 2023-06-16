Guy Ritchie's The Covenant: A surprisingly disciplined and effective war movie

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant (13+, 123 mins) Directed by Guy Ritchie ****

The official story is that we are calling this film "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" to distinguish it from the 2006 film The Covenant.

But I've got another theory. I reckon we're putting Guy Ritchie's name on it, because otherwise no one would believe it was one of his.

The Covenant is a film in three parts. We meet a US platoon in Afghanistan. They are great at their jobs but no one is safe in the face of betrayal.

In the second part, we follow one of those soldiers – Kinley – and the platoon's Afghan translator Ahmed, as they try to get back to the safety of an American military base.

And in the third part we follow the efforts of Kinley and others to honour a promise – and to get Ahmed and his family out of Afghanistan and to safety.

Supplied Dar Salim stars opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.

We have been watching US-soldiers-in-Afghanistan films for two decades now. We know the language, the shorthand and the references as well as we understand any genre or location. Ritchie doesn't have anything new to show us and we have to trust that his vision of Afghanistan is no more or less true to life than every film it resembles. There are scenes in The Covenant that could be edited directly into Peter Berg's Lone Survivor without missing a beat.

And yet, The Covenant works – just as Lone Survivor worked – because of a restraint behind the camera and a refusal to turn this material into a platform for the film-makers to show off. The camera movement and placement here is formal and respectful of the action – and of the audience. The editing is straight-forward and easy-to-follow. Ritchie has left his playbook of tricks back in London and directs The Covenant like he wants us to be engrossed - and not merely entertained.

In the leads, Jake Gyllenhaal is a reliable presence as Kinley, bringing a vulnerability and intelligence even to the action sequences here. Next to Gyllenhaal, Iraqi-Danish actor Dar Salim (Black Crab) is superb as Ahmed. Salim needs to keep Ahmed's motives and murky for much of The Covenant to work – and he does this beautifully.

Antony Starr dials in some nice work as a military contractor in the film’s last third.

Cinematographer Ed Wild (London Has Fallen) makes an economical selection of shots work well. The music is from Ritchie regular and Academy Award winner Chris Benstead.

Supplied Kiwi Antony Star plays Eddie Parker in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.

Maybe this is Ritchie setting out to prove to us that not every film by Guy Ritchie has to look like a "Guy Ritchie film". If that is the case, job done.

The Covenant is a disciplined and effective war movie with a real point to make about the civilian workers who were left behind. Recommended.

