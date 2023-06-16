Shortland Street's mid-year cliffhanger: Bloodshed, chaos and awkward romance

Everything left hanging from Friday night's cliffhanger will start to be revealed from 7pm on Monday.

ANALYSIS: Ever since bushfires ravaged Ferndale last year, Shortland Street has followed a pretty dark trajectory.

It seems somehow fitting that the show’s bloody cliffhanger gave a tense end to Friday night – and a few questions left for Monday.

Is TK finally about to meet his demise after almost two decades? Why does a hospital notorious for serial killers, murder and deadly disasters have no security guards onsite? Are any cops coming and ... wait ... why is TVNZ playing Thursday’s episode?

Granted, that final question was fleeting. The cliffhanger played out over three nights of the same timeline, from three different perspectives. Clever, sure, but a little confusing and hard to keep track of exactly who was being shot – and when.

Who has actually died?

The suspense over who the shooter is didn’t last long, with troubled kid Milo with a sketchy past being revealed by the second cliffhanger episode.

Milo’s history with the hospital is pretty dark. He lost his dad in the fire, his mum to cancer, he beat up TK and filmed a ram raid with Tillie at the beginning of the year. And he’s convinced nice guy Marty is to blame for his mum’s death.

Payback, it seems, comes in the form of everyone dying.

Supplied Shortland Street’s mid-season cliffhanger ended with the lives of familiar faces on the line.

Newcomer Shazza was taken out first. Logan was next – shot in the leg, then left out by the ambo bay while Milo snuck through the hospital back door to continue the bloody rampage. He may be right beside an ambulance with a radio to call for help and plenty of medical supplies, but he sits with Shazza on the ground and yells loudly instead.

By the time help comes, Logan’s alive, but has lost enough blood for Dawn to be freaking out over his body while Harry performs newbie surgery in the dark.

Quinn survived just long enough to have an awkward chat with Maeve about how in love with Nicole she is, but she died quickly after. Fellow intern Parker also took a bullet outside the operating room, but he’s fixed up enough to be awake and confessing his own love to fellow interns later.

It played out like Monique died, while enemy-turned-deathbed-confidante Esther tried to save her.

Supplied Is this the end for TK Samuels?

And, of course, TK was shot directly before Friday’s closing credits.

The ‘we might die’ love declarations are all a bit weird

I get that near-death experiences can bring out all kinds of confessions and revelations, but all the love confessions while a shooter roamed the hallways was all a bit strange.

There’s that odd interaction between Harry and Stella each professing their love for each other through tears, while injured and bleeding Parker – confused – tells Stella he loves her back. If everyone survives the night, Monday morning may turn awkward for the interns.

Then there’s Quinn’s massive rant to Maeve about how much she loves Nicole. Sure, dying gets you a bit of a pass, but surely the polite thing to do is stay quiet about how in love you are with the wife of the person trying to save your life.

Then there’s Noah and his creepy, stalker-ish love declaration for Cece.

Supplied Quinn remains obsessed with Nicole right up to the end.

How are there still no cops?

Or security guards for that matter?

Shortland Street is Aotearoa’s disaster hub – well overdue both a visit from WorkSafe and probably a deep HR investigation – you’d think management would have invested in some security guards. Was everyone just off sick on active shooter day?

That would be OK, if only there were some police nearby. Milo suggested he had 20 minutes before they turned up, but it’s not clear if anyone’s actually asked them to.

Predictions for Monday

Given his on-screen anger issues and actor Ben Mitchell’s off-screen sexist comments a few years back, after almost two decades it looks like TK could be on his way out.

Monique also seems likely to die and while Logan may make it, actress Rebekah Randall who plays Dawn recently announced she’s pregnant in real life. I’m not Shorty scriptwriter, but finding out she’s pregnant with Logan’s baby shortly after he died feels like a script win to me.

As for Shortland Street? There’s no doubt it’ll bounce back quickly again, but the addition of a few lights, some security guards and some form of police presence could be worth noting on the incident form for next time.

CORRECTION: This story originally said Marty was shot and Milo was alive, but Milo turned the gun on himself and Marty wasn't shot. (Amended June 16, 2022, 8.15pm.)