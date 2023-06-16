Creamerie drops trailer, announces second season TVNZ debut date

Season 2 of Creamerie is scheduled to debut on July 14 on TVNZ+.

One of the most beloved, critically-acclaimed local shows of the past few years has dropped a trailer ahead of its return to TVNZ next month.

Created by the Kiwi quartet of JJ Fong, Perlina Lau, Ally Xue and Roseanne Liang, Creamerie’s female-driven dystopian dramedy proved to be a hit with audiences when the initial six-part series was unleashed in April 2021.

Focused around three New Zealand dairy farmers – Alex (Xue), Jamie (Fong) and Pip (Lau) – who accidentally run into possibly the only survivor of a virus that destroyed the world’s male population (Jay Ryan), we at Stuff to Watch described the hilarious first season as an “at times anarchic, kind of anti-Handmaid’s Tale that’s not for the easily offended”.

Supplied JJ Fong, Perlina Lau and Ally Xue are the dairy farming stars of Creamerie.

As the new trailer indicates, the second sextet of episodes will pick up the action from the cliffhanger ending, with our quartet headed off on the road trip to bring Wellness cult leader Lane (Pearl’s Tandi Wright) to justice and to try and discover the real truth about the “mandemic”

According to Deadline, the new season will debut on TVNZ+ on July 14, before launching later on Hulu in the US and SBS Viceland in Australia.

The first season is currently available to stream in New Zealand on TVNZ+