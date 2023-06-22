Elemental: Pixar's Wet Side Story just lacks the animation company's usual spark

Elemental (PG, 109mins) Directed by Peter Sohn ***

Made “with deep appreciation to all those who help us burn brightly”, Pixar’s latest animated-adventure is as much a love letter to the sacrifices of generations past, as it is a tale of star-crossed lovers, or a multi-ethnic rom-com.

But while it’s great to finally have a proper Pixar movie (Toy Story spin-off Lightyear aside) in cinemas again after a run of direct-to-streaming-service titles (especially as we also get the added treat of a charming Up short Carl’s Date), this just lacks the creative spark and deep connection of Soul or Turning Red.

Sure, plenty of adults will identify with the main characters’ early loss of a parent and debt owed to those who raised them and “gave them a better life”, but I wonder what’s really in Elemental for kids?

Pixar has always excelled at inserting weighty themes (adolescent emotions and physical changes, night-time fears, death of a spouse) into their movies, but they always offset them with a light touch, knockabout comedy and colourful, often kooky characters. Here, the balance just seems a little off, the tone a touch too serious, the story a bit too sombre and lacking in laughs for audiences used to Finding Dory, Ratatouille or Wall-E.

That said, Peter Sohn’s (The Good Dinosaur) Elemental is not a bad animated movie – it just doesn’t feel like classic Pixar.

Supplied

Inspired by spiky Hollywood rom-coms-cum-family-dramas like Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Moonstruck, My Big Fat Greek Wedding and The Big Sick, it’s the tale of when Ember Lumen (The Half of It’s Leah Lewis) met Wade Ripple (Jurassic World: Dominion’s Mamoudou Athie). She is a “firie”, being groomed to take over her father Bernie’s (Ronnie del Carmen) convenience store. He’s the Element City health inspector who bursts into her life (literally) when her famed inability to keep cool when dealing with belligerent and annoying customers causes her to blow a gasket and – as a result – the shop’s’ plumbing.

Although deeply apologetic for the intrusion and awkwardly dumbstruck by her beauty (“You’re so hot”, “You’re smoking,” he babbles), water element Wade admits that he also can’t unsee The Fireplace’s pipes and will be compelled to write up the city code violations. Realising that will likely result in the end of her father’s beloved business, Ember chases Wade all the way into the city to try and stop him filing the paperwork.

Supplied

While he’s sympathetic – and eventually willing to help – they fail to stop the process, forcing them to plead their case to his air element boss Gale Cumulus (The Goldbergs’ Wendi McLendon-Covey). Initially resistant, she eventually offers a stay of execution, provided the pair can solve the wider mystery as to why water is still flooding Fire Town, even though the supply was cut off years ago.

As they investigate, Ember unexpectedly finds herself warming to Wade’s charms, while his family actively encourage her to pursue her hitherto artistic talents. However, she knows how her father feels about “water elements”, she desperately wants to be “a good daughter” and maybe Wade is just a little too in touch with emotions for his own good – and her.

From their first-date movie choice – Tide and Prejudice – to The Fireplace’s specialities – Kol-Nuts, Lava Java and Wood Snacks – Elemental is filled with those trademark little Pixar visual flourishes and gags that help immerse you in their fantastic worlds, while the properties of each elemental group are smartly reflected via the usual slick animation.

DISNEY

But this immigrant “Wet Side Story” never quite catches fire, or reaches In the Heights’ emotional peaks, as it offers literally steamy kisses, but strangely inert chemistry between our disparate duo.

And while there is the occasional scene-stealer – take a bow Ember’s young earth element admirer Clod (Mason Wertheimer) – this just doesn’t have the deep-bench of colourful characters, or depth of storytelling as the superior, similarly themed Zootopia.

Elemental is now screening in cinemas nationwide.