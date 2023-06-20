Stan Lee: Delightful Disney+ doco looks back at how the Marvel maestro reinvented comics

Stan Lee (PG, 86mins) Directed by David Gelb ****

Best known to a generation of cinemagoers for his eclectic and entertaining cameos in the early phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this delightful little documentary aims to flesh out Stan Lee’s earlier, more significant life as a comic-book impresario.

Told via archival audio and video footage of the effervescent and ebullient man himself, David Gelb’s (Wolfgang, Jiro Dreams of Sushi) tale certainly isn’t a warts-and-all, soup-to-nuts look at the man synonymous with Marvel Comics (certain controversies and power struggles are rather glossed over), but it offers fascinating viewing for anyone wanting to know the origins of their favourite characters like Spider-Man, Thor or Hulk.

And that’s not to say it doesn’t offer some dramatic flashpoints either. There’s a stunning radio station exchange between Lee and former collaborator Jack Kirby debating over who really “created” Spider-Man, black-and-white footage from a television talk show panel where Lee’s DC counterpart proclaimed that “a teenager could only ever be a sidekick, not a superhero” and Lee recounting his battles with the Comics Code Authority (which culminated in Marvel publishing a Spidey series without their approval).

For the most part though, this is a slickly put together look at the man born Stanley Martin Lieber’s rapid rise from office boy at a trouser manufacturer and then go-fer at Timely Comics, to teenage editor and comic-book writer.

Admitting that he initially never considered it “real writing” (he harboured the traditional dream of “writing the great American novel”), Lee says finally saw the potential power of the comic-book format after volunteering for World War II duty. Transferred to the Astoria Film Unit, his job was to rewrite financial textbooks, so their contents could be digested in six weeks, rather than six months. The results were apparently tremendous.

SUPPLIED Stan Lee died on November 12, 2018 at the age of 95.

But after returning to Timely with renewed enthusiasm, that gradually ebbed as “grinding out magazines like confetti” (in the 1950s, the renamed Atlas churned out around 100 titles a month) took its toll. Told not to worry about characterisation and to avoid having a lot of dialogue, or using words of more than two syllables, Lee was close to quitting when his beloved wife Joan simply suggested he try “creating characters you like”.

Inspired by the sales success of DC’s Justice League, he decided a superhero group was clearly the way to go – but with a twist. The good guys would make mistakes and occasionally fall on their faces, while the bad guys “you could almost relate to”. The result was the Fantastic Four – “a guy who talks too much, his fiancée, a monster and a teen who didn’t want to be a superhero”.

To add to “the realism”, he set New York as their base and had them facing real-life dilemmas, like losing all their money or struggling to impress their dates. While he always thought the conceit would work, even Lee was shocked by the amount of fan-mail they received after the quartet debuted.

Ann Johansson/Getty Images Stan Lee was instrumental in the creation of beloved, enduring comic-book characters like Hulk.

And as their base of regular buyers grew and got older, Lee decided to inject more morals into his Marvel (as they were now known) tales. There was The Hate Monger – inspired by the Ku Klux Klan – and the anti-bigotry themes inherent in the X-Men series. Others recognised their power too, America’s Office of Health, Education and Welfare asking Marvel to do an anti-drugs story.

Cleverly supplementing the audio-video montages of Lee’s erudite and entertaining stories with clay sets which feel like stills that could have been ripped out of the pages of the eponymous subject’s comic-books, Gelb has crafted an excellent primer on Marvel’s history and its most marvellous pitchman.

Stan Lee is now available to stream on Disney+.