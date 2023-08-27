Disney+'s Ahsoka, Netflix's The Chosen One among great shows available to stream this week

Settle down with any of these shows during this week's dark evenings.

Set after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, this latest eight-part Star Wars series follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson, reprising the role she first played in The Mandalorian) as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy.

The impressive cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and David Tennant.

More recent or strictly old-school Star Wars fans should note that a working knowledge of animated-series Star Wars: Rebels would definitely be helpful to your understanding of who’s who (and who means what to whom) – although it’s not completely essential.

And yes, the plot feels more than a little borrowed from The Force Awakens, while there is a sense that this is simply another piece of the franchise jigsaw that apparently, ultimately leads to a feature film that will tie all the similarly set series together, but Ahsoka is also a slick and smart conversion of a popular cartoon (something that is definitely no easy feat) with characters you’ll be more than happy to spend time with – and actually look like they have some place to go.

Supplied Ahsoka and The Chosen One are among the great shows available to stream this week.

THE CHOSEN ONE (NETFLIX)

Based on Mark Millar and Peter Gross’ 2004 comic-book series American Jesus, this six-part fantasy shifts the action from the U.S. to Mexico.

It follows a 12-year-old Baja boy (Bobby Luhnow) who discovers he has the abilities of Jesus Christ (he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk and, perhaps, even raise the dead) and finds himself seemingly destined to confront the Antichrist. However, all he wants to do is impress a girl he likes and stand up to his bullies.

The cast also includes Dianna Agron, Carlos Bardem and Tenoch Huerta.

“This is a series with bags of charm, some delightful performances, a gripping plot and lots of local colour,” wrote The Spectator’s James Delingpole, while Empire magazine’s Sophie Butcher thought that “gorgeously shot and featuring a stellar young cast, The Chosen One’s friendship dynamics are instantly charming and compelling”.

Supplied Fisk is now available to stream on Netflix.

FISK (NETFLIX)

First debuting across the Tasman in 2021, this six-part Australian dramedy focuses in on the misadventures of a high-end contracts lawyer.

Helen Tudor-Fisk (Kitty Flanagan) is forced to take a job at a shabby, suburban law firm as a result of a humiliating marriage breakdown and a professional fall from grace.

“If you long for the days when sitcoms were just plain funny, then this is the series for you,” wrote Screenhub Australia’s Anthony Morris, while The Guardian’s Luke Buckmaster thought that Flanagan “is a consistently entertaining, anchoring presence with down-to-earth, don’t mess with me charisma – deflated and slightly desperate at times, but always affable”.

FROM (TVNZ+)

Former Lost star Harrold Perrineau headlines this science-fiction horror (now in its second season) set in a nightmarish Middle American town that traps all those who enter.

He plays war veteran Boyd Stevens, the self-appointed sheriff and de-facto mayor of a place plagued by terrifying nocturnal creatures and whose unwilling residents are striving to stay alive and desperately searching for a way out.

“A captivating and nightmarish mystery box show that more than delivers on horror,” wrote Bloody Disgusting’s Meagan Navarro.

SUPPLIED The new season of Futurama is now available to stream on Disney+.

Picking up the action from the exact moment where we left things on this long-running, twice-cancelled animated sitcom almost a decade ago – the universe unfrozen after cryogenically preserved late-20th Century professional Philip J. Fry (Billy West) and his cyclops Planet Express co-worker/love interest Leela (Katy Segal) had decided to live their lives again – opening tale The Impossible Stream couldn’t really be more meta.

Whether Futurama will be able to maintain the quick quips and zeitgeist-reflecting sensibilities throughout this resurrection run remains to be seen, however, on the evidence of its first couple of episodes, it’s great to have it back.

Like The Simpsons, the delights are in the details, from pithy observations about the importance of TV show writers (never more timely than now) to the inspired titles on Fry’s EPG and Fulu homepage (who wouldn’t want to watch Say No to the Overalls, or Stanley Tucci: Searching for Alderaan?)

The Homer-esque robot Bender (John DiMaggio) is still the undoubted scene-stealer and series MVP, but it feels like he’s used a little more sparingly here giving the series a little more balance – and class – that it sometimes had towards the end of its last, Comedy Central-backed run.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (DISNEY+)

The third season of this hilarious crime comedy sees Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) embroiled in another 10-episode murder mystery, this time involving a high-profile theatre production.

Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) was a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut has been cut short by his untimely death. Aided by his co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embark on what’s billed as their toughest case yet.

On the evidence of its opening brace of instalments, third time is most definitely the charm for Murders. With the regular characters and their quirks now firmly set in place and this season’s opening gambit having already been established, there’s room for plenty of twists, turns and shocks right from the get-go.

Both Streep and Rudd are welcome additions to the line-up – riffing neatly on their own personal reputations – but of course, as with the previous series, the delights of Murders are in the interplay between the characters – and the details. Short and Martin’s chemistry and timing, as it has proved for many decades, is impeccable, but Murder’s secret sauce really is Gomez, who just continues to impress and intrigue the more we see and learn about Mabel Mora.

HULU Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Disney+.

STRANGE PLANET (APPLE TV+)

Based on Nathan Pyle’s New York Times No. 1 best-selling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, this 10-episode animated series.

Co-created by the author and Rick & Morty and Community’s Dan Harmon, the shows focuses around a group of blue beings who find themselves exploring and trying to understand the complexities and nuances of human traits.

“Strange Planet is smart, witty and gentle. It might not be laugh-out-loud funny, but it’s likely to raise a smile from both fans of the comic and new audiences,” wrote Financial Times’ Lucinda Smyth, while The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan thought that “Strange Planet has charm in abundance; it has heart and celebrates kindness and sincerity in a way that invites nostalgia for a gentler time rather than nausea”.

TWISTED METAL (TVNZ+)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie plays a talkative milkman with amnesia, John Doe, in this 10-part post-apocalyptic wasteland-set action-comedy inspired by the classic PlayStation game series.

Offered the chance to secure a better future, he now must deliver a mysterious package with the help of car thief Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz). In their way are a series of open road dangers, including savage marauders.

The eclectic cast also includes Scream’s Neve Campbell and Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Thomas Haden Church.

“Twisted Metal turns an insanely funny video game into an insanely funny show, with a story,” wrote Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper, while AV Club’s William Hughes thought that “Mackie makes for exactly the lead this show needs, playing to its eschatological absurdities and its occasional feints towards deeper meaning”.