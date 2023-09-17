Neon's Night Court, Disney+'s Welcome to Wrexham among great shows available to stream this week

Settle down with any of these shows during this week's dark evenings.

Set after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, this latest eight-part Star Wars series follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson, reprising the role she first played in The Mandalorian) as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy.

The impressive cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and David Tennant.

More recent or strictly old-school Star Wars fans should note that a working knowledge of animated-series Star Wars: Rebels would definitely be helpful to your understanding of who’s who (and who means what to whom) – although it’s not completely essential.

And yes, the plot feels more than a little borrowed from The Force Awakens, while there is a sense that this is simply another piece of the franchise jigsaw that apparently, ultimately leads to a feature film that will tie all the similarly set series together, but Ahsoka is also a slick and smart conversion of a popular cartoon (something that is definitely no easy feat) with characters you’ll be more than happy to spend time with – and actually look like they have some place to go.

Season 2 of Welcome the Wrexham and the reboot of '80s sitcom Night Court are among the great shows to stream this week.

BLUE LIGHTS (THREE ONDEMAND)

Belfast-set, six-part BBC drama which follows the fortunes of three probationary police officers assigned to the city’s Blackthorn Station.

Within weeks though, Grace Ellis (Siane Brooke), Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin) and Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff) are all beginning to wonder if they’ve made the right career choice.

“A complicated, cleverly observed, funny and [at times] horrific drama that is a cut above your average police procedural,” wrote The Times’ Carol Midgley, while The Daily Telegraph’s Anita Singh thought that “there isn’t a duff line or an overcooked scene to be found here. The various storylines knit together into one satisfying conclusion”.

SUPPLIED The Changeling is now available to stream on Apple TV+

THE CHANGELING (APPLE TV+)

Based on the acclaimed 2017 best-selling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, this eight-part drama is billed as a “fairytale for grown-ups”, as well as “a horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed”.

Adapted by Saving Mr. Banks, Venom and Cruella writer Kelly Marcel, the series stars LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah) as used book dealer Apollo Kagwa.

“The Changeling feels like a show that’s not only asking old questions, but timely ones about connection, privacy and security,” wrote The Playlist’s Brian Tallerico, while San Jose Mercury News’ Randy Myers thought that the show was centered by Stanfield, “who gives maybe one of the most nuanced and gut-wrenching performances you’ll ever see in a horror series or film”.

THE CHOSEN ONE (NETFLIX)

Based on Mark Millar and Peter Gross’ 2004 comic-book series American Jesus, this six-part fantasy shifts the action from the U.S. to Mexico.

It follows a 12-year-old Baja boy (Bobby Luhnow) who discovers he has the abilities of Jesus Christ (he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk and, perhaps, even raise the dead) and finds himself seemingly destined to confront the Antichrist. However, all he wants to do is impress a girl he likes and stand up to his bullies.

The cast also includes Dianna Agron, Carlos Bardem and Tenoch Huerta.

“This is a series with bags of charm, some delightful performances, a gripping plot and lots of local colour,” wrote The Spectator’s James Delingpole, while Empire magazine’s Sophie Butcher thought that “gorgeously shot and featuring a stellar young cast, The Chosen One’s friendship dynamics are instantly charming and compelling”.

One Piece is now available to stream on Netflix.

More than three decades after Judge Harry Stone used his gavel for the final time, this beloved ‘80s sitcom is back in session. And, thankfully, for fans of the original, this update/sequel is not half-bad, largely due to securing the return of John Larroquette’s larrikin lawyer Dan Fielding.

Initially sporting a Letterman-esque beard, Larroquette twinkles in his return to role that made his name and clearly looks to be having a ball.

Yes, there is a sense that he and the show have adapted to these more timid times for mainstream comedy, but, fortunately, neither has completely lost its sense of anarchy or quest to deliver slightly more adult-orientated humour than your average American network show played for laughs.

ONE PIECE (NETFLIX)

Based on Japan’s highest-ever selling manga series by Eiichiro Oda, this eight-part, live-action adventure follows the exploits of the Straw Hat Pirates, as they explore the dangerous oceans, lands and beyond in search of the "One Piece", a fabled treasure that will make their captain – Monkey D. Luffy – The King of the Pirates.

However, the Navy is on their ship's tail – and they are by no means the only crew searching for the One Piece.

“Its fantastical blend of action and comedy is a great deal of fun, wrote Slant magazine’s Steven Nguyen Scaife, while USA Today’s Brian Truitt thought that it was “[An] energetic cross between Pirates of the Caribbean and Scott Pilgrim, with a dash of Doctor Who-style camp”.

SUPPLIED In season three of Starstruck, Jessie (Rose Matafeo) is navigating single life, having parted ways with actor boyfriend Tom (Nikesh Patel). But she's left questioning where life will take her next.

STARSTRUCK (TVNZ+)

The six-episode, third season of Bafta-nominated Kiwi comedian, writer, actor and director Rose Matafeo’s critically acclaimed rom-com finds her Jessie still living in London and working at the local cinema.

Having parted ways with film-star Tom (Nikesh Patel) two years ago, Jessie navigates the pressures of adulthood and is confronted with the consequences of her own choices, as her friends move on to the next stages in their lives, while she is left questioning what she is really looking for.

“This is no longer a will-they-won’t-they series,” wrote The Guardian’s Rachel Aroesti. “Instead, it focuses on the joys of friendship – and becomes more enjoyable, relatable and far more moving.”

Much has changed recently for fans of Wales’ Red Dragons.

Investment in the world’s third-oldest football club – who boast the globe’s oldest international stadium – by two Hollywood stars (Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney) has boosted not only the fortunes of Wrexham F.C. but also the beleaguered city of 45,000.

However, while the pair’s money and enthusiasm had certainly improved the club’s infrastructure and playing staff, they didn’t quite get the Hollywood ending they craved during the 2021-22 campaign. A 4-5 loss to Grimsby Town in the play-off semi-finals leaving everyone frustrated, but even more determined to complete the job as the new season kicks off.

But with the interest surrounding the club at an all-time high, thanks also largely to the debut of the first season of this series last August, so too have the stakes, as we rejoin the action for this 10-part second instalment.

Although very much episodic in nature, Welcome to Wrexham’s strength and appeal lies in its holistic approach to the story. This isn’t a glossy, rose-tinted, hagiographic account of Hollywood cash being splashed in North Wales. Instead, it’s exactly the Ted Lasso-meets-Sunderland Till I Die football fans and docu-series lovers would have wished for.