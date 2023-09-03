Netflix's One Piece, TVNZ+'s Starstruck among great shows available to stream this week

Settle down with any of these shows during this week's dark evenings.

Set after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, this latest eight-part Star Wars series follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson, reprising the role she first played in The Mandalorian) as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy.

The impressive cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and David Tennant.

More recent or strictly old-school Star Wars fans should note that a working knowledge of animated-series Star Wars: Rebels would definitely be helpful to your understanding of who’s who (and who means what to whom) – although it’s not completely essential.

And yes, the plot feels more than a little borrowed from The Force Awakens, while there is a sense that this is simply another piece of the franchise jigsaw that apparently, ultimately leads to a feature film that will tie all the similarly set series together, but Ahsoka is also a slick and smart conversion of a popular cartoon (something that is definitely no easy feat) with characters you’ll be more than happy to spend time with – and actually look like they have some place to go.

THE CHOSEN ONE (NETFLIX)

Based on Mark Millar and Peter Gross’ 2004 comic-book series American Jesus, this six-part fantasy shifts the action from the U.S. to Mexico.

It follows a 12-year-old Baja boy (Bobby Luhnow) who discovers he has the abilities of Jesus Christ (he can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk and, perhaps, even raise the dead) and finds himself seemingly destined to confront the Antichrist. However, all he wants to do is impress a girl he likes and stand up to his bullies.

The cast also includes Dianna Agron, Carlos Bardem and Tenoch Huerta.

“This is a series with bags of charm, some delightful performances, a gripping plot and lots of local colour,” wrote The Spectator’s James Delingpole, while Empire magazine’s Sophie Butcher thought that “gorgeously shot and featuring a stellar young cast, The Chosen One’s friendship dynamics are instantly charming and compelling”.

FISK (NETFLIX)

First debuting across the Tasman in 2021, this six-part Australian dramedy focuses in on the misadventures of a high-end contracts lawyer.

Helen Tudor-Fisk (Kitty Flanagan) is forced to take a job at a shabby, suburban law firm as a result of a humiliating marriage breakdown and a professional fall from grace.

“If you long for the days when sitcoms were just plain funny, then this is the series for you,” wrote Screenhub Australia’s Anthony Morris, while The Guardian’s Luke Buckmaster thought that Flanagan “is a consistently entertaining, anchoring presence with down-to-earth, don’t mess with me charisma – deflated and slightly desperate at times, but always affable”.

FROM (TVNZ+)

Former Lost star Harrold Perrineau headlines this science-fiction horror (now in its second season) set in a nightmarish Middle American town that traps all those who enter.

He plays war veteran Boyd Stevens, the self-appointed sheriff and de-facto mayor of a place plagued by terrifying nocturnal creatures and whose unwilling residents are striving to stay alive and desperately searching for a way out.

“A captivating and nightmarish mystery box show that more than delivers on horror,” wrote Bloody Disgusting’s Meagan Navarro.

ONE PIECE (NETFLIX)

Based on Japan’s highest-ever selling manga series by Eiichiro Oda, this eight-part, live-action adventure follows the exploits of the Straw Hat Pirates, as they explore the dangerous oceans, lands and beyond in search of the "One Piece", a fabled treasure that will make their captain – Monkey D. Luffy – The King of the Pirates.

However, the Navy is on their ship's tail – and they are by no means the only crew searching for the One Piece.

“Its fantastical blend of action and comedy is a great deal of fun, wrote Slant magazine’s Steven Nguyen Scaife, while USA Today’s Brian Truitt thought that it was “[An] energetic cross between Pirates of the Caribbean and Scott Pilgrim, with a dash of Doctor Who-style camp”.

The third season of this hilarious crime comedy sees Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) embroiled in another 10-episode murder mystery, this time involving a high-profile theatre production.

Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) was a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut has been cut short by his untimely death. Aided by his co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embark on what’s billed as their toughest case yet.

On the evidence of its opening brace of instalments, third time is most definitely the charm for Murders. With the regular characters and their quirks now firmly set in place and this season’s opening gambit having already been established, there’s room for plenty of twists, turns and shocks right from the get-go.

Both Streep and Rudd are welcome additions to the line-up – riffing neatly on their own personal reputations – but of course, as with the previous series, the delights of Murders are in the interplay between the characters – and the details. Short and Martin’s chemistry and timing, as it has proved for many decades, is impeccable, but Murder’s secret sauce really is Gomez, who just continues to impress and intrigue the more we see and learn about Mabel Mora.

STARSTRUCK (TVNZ+)

The six-episode, third season of Bafta-nominated Kiwi comedian, writer, actor and director Rose Matafeo’s critically acclaimed rom-com finds her Jessie still living in London and working at the local cinema.

Having parted ways with film-star Tom (Nikesh Patel) two years ago, Jessie navigates the pressures of adulthood and is confronted with the consequences of her own choices, as her friends move on to the next stages in their lives, while she is left questioning what she is really looking for.

“This is no longer a will-they-won’t-they series,” wrote The Guardian’s Rachel Aroesti. “Instead, it focuses on the joys of friendship – and becomes more enjoyable, relatable and far more moving.”

STRANGE PLANET (APPLE TV+)

Based on Nathan Pyle’s New York Times No. 1 best-selling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, this 10-episode animated series.

Co-created by the author and Rick & Morty and Community’s Dan Harmon, the shows focuses around a group of blue beings who find themselves exploring and trying to understand the complexities and nuances of human traits.

“Strange Planet is smart, witty and gentle. It might not be laugh-out-loud funny, but it’s likely to raise a smile from both fans of the comic and new audiences,” wrote Financial Times’ Lucinda Smyth, while The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan thought that “Strange Planet has charm in abundance; it has heart and celebrates kindness and sincerity in a way that invites nostalgia for a gentler time rather than nausea”.