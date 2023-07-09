Netflix's The Witcher, Prime Video's Horror of Dolores Roach among great shows available to stream this week

Settle down with any of these shows during this week's dark evenings.

BASED ON A TRUE STORY (TVNZ+)

Eight-part darkly comedic thriller that aims to take a stab at modern society’s obsession with true crime.

With a baby on the way, married couple Ava (The Flight Attendant’s Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Argo’s Chris Messina) devise a plan to create a potentially money-spinning podcast about their recently hired plumber Matt (Death on the Nile’s Tom Bateman), who they believe is actually an infamous serial killer.

Although the premise is obviously akin to the fabulous Only Murders in the Building (but with more of a broad, star-driven LA sensibility than the theatrical ensemble that series boasts), it feels closer to Lucky Hank (or perhaps even a sun-drenched Ozark, Justin Bateman is a producer after all) in style.

The dialogue has the same crispness, the less-than-quite desperation is palpable and the central marriage has a similar tension to that between Hank and Lily or Marty and Wendy.

DODGER (TVNZ+)

Belated New Zealand debut for this UK children’s series that’s pitched as a prequel to Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist.

Set in 1830s Victorian London, the series revolves around Jack Dawkins (Billy Jenkins), better known as the Artful Dodger, and his exploits as part of Fagin's (Christopher Eccleston) gang of youthful criminals. Also look out for Alex Kingston, David Threlfall and Lucy Montgomery.

“Cosy, conversation-provoking family fare. Please, BBC, can we have some more?” wrote The Daily Telegraph’s Helen Brown.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS (DISNEY+)

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is the mastermind behind this latest, six-part BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved 1861 novel. As in the original book, it’s the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric "Miss Havisham" shows him a dark world of possibilities.

The impressive ensemble of actors assembled includes Fionn Whitehead, Olivia Colman, Hayley Squires, Matt Berry and Tim Key.

“The writing may have its iffy moments, but it is beautifully shot, rich with atmosphere and Colman’s Miss Havisham is a musty treat,” wrote Financial Times’ Fiona Sturges.

THE HORROR OF DOLORES ROACH (PRIME VIDEO)

Based on the hit 2018 Spotify podcast of the same name, this eight-part horror-comedy is billed as a contemporary, Sweeney Todd-inspired “urban legend” of love, betrayal, weed and cannibalism.

Having emerged from 16 years in prison, the eponymous Dolores (Justina Machado) is given refuge and a home by her old stoner friend Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who also lets her conduct her massage business in the basement under his empanada shop. However, when her newfound stability is threatened, she feels forced to resort to extreme measures.

“The Horrors of Dolores Roach is for all those who have sat back and thought: what if Sweeney Todd was remade in the present day, but dialled up to 11?,” wrote London Evening Standard’s Soraya Gaied Chortane, while the Financial Times’ Dan Einav thought that “Dolores remains recognisably human even as she serves up human remains”.

I’M A VIRGO (PRIME VIDEO)

Sorry to Bother You writer-director Boots Riley created this seven-part, coming-of-age tale about 13-foot-man Cootie (Moonlight’s Jharrel Jerome).

Raised in Oakland, California by his Aunt Lafrancine (Carmen Ejogo)and Uncle Martisse (Mike Epps), after being accidentally discovered by a group of teenage political activists, he escapes to the “real world”, where he forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations and encounters his idol – The Hero (Walton Goggins).

“Precisely what viewers complain they can’t find on television – something novel, something offbeat, something surprising,” wrote Wall Street Journal’s John Anderson, while Slant magazine’s Steve Nguyen Scaife described it as an “intoxicating shot of imagination”.

SECRET INVASION (DISNEY+)

One of the most highly-anticipated Marvel series, this six-part series picks up a thread from the 2019 movie Captain Marvel.

When Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls, he joins forces with a small group of allies, including Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross, Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill and “friendly” Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to attempt to thwart it.

With the stakes significantly upped from most of the Marvel TV series so far, Secret Invasion is definitely a change of pace from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law or Ms. Marvel. With its talk of global threats and conspiracies, there’s definitely an air of Captain America sequel The Winter Soldier, or more recent series The Falcon and the Winter-Soldier, as Fury attempts to defuse the situation and prevent a major catastrophe.

Boasting a cast that also includes Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir, what could have been this decade’s answer to the campy, but much-loved V (not necessarily a bad thing), is instead a dark, tension-filled, high-stakes thriller that feels like both the showcase Fury fans have always wanted and a potential swansong for Jackson’s Marvel OG.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS (TVNZ+)

Set in the decade before Captain James T. Kirk and company’s five-year mission “to seek out new life forms and new civilisations”, this sci-fi series begins its second 10-episode season with Spock (Ethan Peck) disobeying orders when he receives a distress call from Lt. La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong).

By taking the U.S.S. Enterprise and its crew into disputed space, he risks renewed hostilities with the Klingons.

“Fans get a wide range of compelling new stories, often in an adventure-of-the-week format, with lots of eye-popping special effects and cool nods to the history of these beloved characters,” wrote NPR’s Eric Deggans, while Empire magazine’s James White thought that “with a great balance of compelling characters and engaging, self-contained stories, this throwback series continues to prove itself the very best of the current live-action Trek shows”.

THE WITCHER (NETFLIX)

It’s the beginning of the end for Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia (he’s due to be replaced in the role by Liam Hemsworth), as the first five episodes of the third season of this hit fantasy series arrive (the last three are expected on July 27).

Based on 1995’s Time of Contempt, the second novel in Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s series, it follows the fortunes of Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Charlotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) as they journey to the far reaches of the Continent in search of a safe haven.

“With plotlines finally beginning to coalesce, this is the tightest, most action-packed season of The Witcher yet,” wrote Empire magazine’s Amon Warmann.