Extraction 2: Netflix's spectacular sequel raises the bar for action once more

Extraction 2 (R16, 122 mins ) Directed by Sam Hargrave ****

Twenty-one minutes. That's how long director Sam Hargrave denies us a chance to breathe or look away, in what must be the most ambitious stunt and action sequence anyone has yet put on a screen.

The scene turns up early in Extraction 2. Taciturn Aussie mercenary and ex-SAS Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth, of course) has been recovering from the wounds he suffered in the last few minutes of the likeably bonkers first Extraction.

Having been given a house by a lake in Austria for his trouble, Rake is recuperating with his dog and chickens for company, when Idris Elba drops by to ask him to rescue his ex-sister-in-law and her two moppets from a prison in Georgia (the one in Europe, not the one in the Ray Charles' song).

Look, the reasons why Rake has to rescue these particular people probably don't make a lot of sense. All that matters is that Home and Away's favourite son should get in to that prison with a bag full of guns and then make his way back out again with the ex-rellies in one piece.

And that's where the 21-minute sequence comes in. It takes in the exit from the prison, via a couple of brutal fights and then a courtyard full of rioting prisoners. The sequence becomes a car chase through city streets, that leads into a forest and then onto an armoured train being attacked by gunmen in helicopters. All without a break.

SUPPLIED Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave and Golshifteh Farahani breakdown the stunts in Extraction 2.

The scene is made up of dozens of shots, of course. After watching it with my thumb on the pause button, I reckon there's maybe 60 or more transitions hidden in there. But, even with all the magic a digital edit suite can achieve, those shots still have to be designed, choreographed and performed in a way that will let the editors and technicians do their work.

Sam Hargrave was one of Hollywood's most sought after stunt co-ordinators before the Russo brothers tapped him to direct the first Extraction.

And, like Chad Stahelski with the John Wick series, Hargrave has smacked it out of the park, with a showcase of stunt work and gags that raises the bar on pretty much everything that has gone before. Even including Wick.

Whether or not you like action movies with massive body-counts, you have to at least respect what Hargrave and his team achieve here. Extraction 2 pushes the laws of physics and human anatomy way past breaking point, but never quite tips over into being laughable – or unwatchable.

Supplied Extraction 2 sees Chris Hemsworth back in action as Tyler Rake.

Hemsworth is fine in the lead, of course. There's always been a very credible dramatic actor hidden inside that ludicrous physique and Hemsworth lets him out where needed for a few lines and scenes. Golshifteh Farahani (Paterson) returns as partner Nik – and Olga Kurylenko shows up as the ex-Mrs Rake.

Extraction 2 is exactly the film it wants to be. The action sequences are beyond spectacular, the actors do enough to convince they are human beings worth caring about and the whole shooting match is over in two hours flat with a sequel to come.

The first Extraction pretty much broke the Netflix algorithm and this one will too. It maybe isn't art, but it is a stupendous amount of craft.

Extraction 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.