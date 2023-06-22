Secret Invasion: Marvel rediscovers its mojo with a compelling conspiracy thriller

REVIEW: And so it begins. After what seems years, not eight months, since Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters broke the fourth-wall and met an artificial intelligence named K.E.V.I.N., we’re back in the small-screen world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - and they have brought in the heavy-hitters.

Not only is the six-part Secret Invasion (now streaming on Disney+) based on an extremely popular 2008 comic-book series, but it sees the return of talisman Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury (for the first time since a post-credits cameo in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home) and has key roles for Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Game of Thrones favourite Emilia Clarke.

For those a little lost in the now multiple Marvel storylines and multi-verses, this follows the events set up by 2019’s Captain Marvel.

That mid-90s-set story revealed that there were shapeshifting aliens – the Skrulls – living among us, but that, far from being a threat to humans, they were just a handful of survivors from a race now scattered throughout the universe after their homeworld was destroyed.

In exchange for their help, Fury and Carole Danvers (Brie Larson) – aka Captain Marvel – promised to eventually find them a new planet. But then the Chitauri, Ultron and Thanos happened and Fury vanished, firstly via the Snap and then into space on the Saber project.

Five global terrorist attacks in the past year, each claimed by a different group, suggests someone is trying to start a world war, but without Fury, those agencies aware of their existence are simply guessing as to whether there’s any link to the Skrulls. Recalled back to Earth, the older, wearier Fury reaches out to his old Skrull friend Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) – only to discover much has changed.

Supplied Secret Invasion is a dark, tension-filled, high-stakes thriller that feels like both the showcase Nick Fury fans have always wanted and a potential swansong for Samuel L. Jackson’s Marvel OG.

Kicked off their council – and exiled – Talos says those particularly disillusioned by a life of having to hide their true identities (including his own daughter) had decided to take action. Since the new planet promised to them didn’t seem to be forthcoming – their plan is to take ours. Then comes an even bigger shock, Talos admits that there’s been a quiet increase in Earth’s Skrull population – he estimates they now number around one million.

With the stakes significantly upped from most of the Marvel TV series so far, Secret Invasion is definitely a change of pace from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law or Ms. Marvel. With its talk of global threats and conspiracies, there’s definitely an air of Captain America sequel The Winter Soldier, or more recent series The Falcon and the Winter-Soldier, as Fury attempts to defuse the situation and prevent a major catastrophe.

ITN Olivia Colman joins the MCU alongside Samuel L. Jackson in Marvel's Secret Invasion, and as she tells Melissa Nathoo, she got to channel her evil side.

As well as the impressive cast, that also includes One Night in Miami’s Kingsley Ben-Adair and the returning Martin Freeman, Cobie Smulders and Don Cheadle, the Marvel team have also made some smart choices behind the scenes in the form of screenwriter Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The pair both have form in crafting shows with a similar conceit and tone, Mr. Robot and Berlin Station in Bradstreet’s case, The Looming Tower on Selim’s CV – and their experience shows.

What could have been this decade’s answer to the campy, but much-loved V (not necessarily a bad thing), is instead a dark, tension-filled, high-stakes thriller that feels like both the showcase Fury fans have always wanted and a potential swansong for Jackson’s Marvel OG.

Supplied In Secret Invasion, Olivia Colman plays the mysterious – and possibly nefarious – Sonya Falsworth.

As in Avengers: Endgame, the makers have already shown in the first episodes that they’re not going to be pulling any punches in terms of drama and devastation, so brace yourself – there could well be game and universe-changing consequences – and tears before bedtime.

With Secret Invasion, Marvel appears to have rediscovered its more serious mojo.

Secret Invasion is now available to stream on Disney+.